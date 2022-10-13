Five WWE superstars visited the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Queens for a bullying prevention event on Monday. About 50 kids spent their day off from school at the Richmond Hill club meeting wrestlers Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Queen Zelina, who is originally from Queens, Nikki A.S.H. and Titus O’Neil, who is also a global ambassador for the organization.
The event was part of the WWE’s Be a STAR bullying prevention program, which stands for Show Tolerance and Respect.
Since 2011, WWE has held more than 100 anti-bullying rallies and Be a STAR’s resources and programs have reached hundreds of thousands of kids.
“We all have things in common and can really learn from each other,” WWE host Catherine Kelley told the group. “It’s our differences that make us unique, but it’s also what makes us special.”
The wrestlers led activities with the kids including where they shared fun facts about themselves and passed around a ball of yarn, weaving a web to show their commonalities.
“Being different is good, otherwise the world would be a pretty boring place,” Priest told the kids.
The event, which was also in partnership with Cricket Wireless, took place before the stars appeared at the season premiere of Monday Night Raw at Barclays Center. During the event, Cricket Wireless surprised a family with a check for $5,000 and tickets to Monday Night Raw.
— Deirdre Bardolf
