For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend.
Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance and the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater NY — gathered on the corner of Bell Boulevard and 38th Avenue in Bayside last Saturday afternoon to rally against affirmative action, which is once again on the docket as the high court hears Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard and Students for Fair Admissions v. University of North Carolina this week.
While the cases vary in that UNC is a public school and Harvard is private, both seek to end affirmative action, petitioners arguing that the policy has caused unfair discrimination against Asian-American students in the admissions process.
“All students should have equal rights to education, based on their merit and not on their race,” said Yiatin Chu, president of the Asian Wave Alliance. “The fact that Asian students have been competing with other Asian students — instead of having equal opportunity for all the seats — is the antithesis of the American dream.”
Phil Wong, president of CACAGNY, agreed. “This is clear discrimination against Asians at the expense of Asians,” he said. “Top colleges in this country, such as Harvard, admit students with lower test scores, lower grades, while Asians — who do so much better in school, have a beautiful transcript, letters of recommendation, have great test scores — they’re the ones who get declined.
“Now, if this is not discrimination, then nothing is.”
This comes as the city’s own shifts in admissions policies in recent years have been met with opposition from some parents and activists — Chu and Wong included — as some fear qualified Asian students will not be guaranteed access to certain programs and schools.
Among last Saturday’s speakers was Nia, an Asian student from Bayside who attends Stuyvesant High School.
“When the achievements of Asian students are valued less than the same or lesser achievement of a Black or Latino student, what message are we sending?” she said. “The argument [is] that affirmative action is necessary to uplift Black or Latino students because they have been factually unsupported in educational institutions. And yes, Black kids are six times more likely to attend a high-poverty K-12 school than their white counterparts. But instead of this short-term, Band-Aid solution that discriminates against yet another minority, we have to understand the long-term issue of the lack of support for Black students.
“That is the real issue. And we should focus on that rather than trying to create the short-term solution that only discriminates against Asian students.”
Dennis Saffran, a lawyer who filed an amicus brief in Christa McAuliffe Intermediate School PTO, Inc. v. De Blasio, a lawsuit challenging changes to the city’s specialized high schools’ admissions policies, also spoke.
“It has really impeded racial relations for 50 years now, and it’s time to put all the claws on it,” he said, referring to affirmative action broadly. “Chief Justice Burger said, ‘This divying up people by race is sordid business. The way to end racial discrimination is just to end racial discrimination.’ Monday, let’s hope they’re going to begin to do it.”
Also in attendance last Saturday were several Republican congressional candidates on the ballot in next week’s elections, including Tom Zmich, who is challenging Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) in NY-6, and George Santos, who is running for the seat left by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) in NY-3. Ruben Cruz, who is running against state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), attended as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.