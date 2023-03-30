A Jamaica Hills family is demanding answers and changes to the system after their family dog got out, was brought to a shelter and euthanized, all in the same day.
Leona was a 19-year-old dog that belonged to Bianey Areiza and her children, Juan and Ericka Leon. On March 12, the pet wandered from the yard and was found by a Good Samaritan who brought her to the Brooklyn Animal Care Center. Her family saw on a Facebook page meant to reunite pets and families that the dog was found and brought to the shelter. They say they provided all the necessary information to retrieve Leona but were told soon after that it was too late.
“My dog was lost, found and killed within three to four hours and I want answers,” said Ericka Leon.
“I thought shelters were a safe haven,” she said Monday at a press conference. “And now I have a different look at it. And it breaks my heart because she was found and taken there with good intentions ... It makes me really sad because the person who brought her there probably doesn’t even know what happened to her.”
The family says they have not been told exactly how soon after arriving at the shelter the dog was killed.
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Fresh Meadows) has joined the cause, calling for the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to conduct an investigation into what happened at ACC, which the city has a contract with to run the shelters.
“This is a grieving family that suffered the loss of their beloved pet, Leona, at the hands of ACC for what has been explained to me as, and what I truly believe was, completely unwarranted and atrocious,” Gennaro said at the press conference at Smedley Street and Coolidge Avenue, near where the pup was found.
He is also calling on the City Council’s Legislative Integrity Unit to ensure the city is on track to meet its mandated goal of a full-service animal shelter in every borough by 2024.
“When that happens, there will be more capacity throughout the system,” Gennaro said.
“Three centers can only accommodate so many pets. Five centers will certainly accommodate more, and one is left to wonder whether or not the ... modest capacity that currently exists in the three shelters combined led to the expedited euthanasia of this wonderful family pet.”
There are no full-service shelter facilities in Queens or the Bronx.
The ACC says it followed the law in euthanizing Leona before the 72-hour stray hold period was over.
According to the shelter, the dog, who was not microchipped nor had any identification, was found in the middle of the road off Grand Central Parkway and upon intake was spinning in circles and wobbly when walking. A physical exam indicated that she was in a debilitated state, emaciated and suffering from progressive neurologic symptoms, according to a statement shared by a spokesperson.
“She was minimally aware of her surroundings, non-reactive to stimuli, weak and unable to stand for more than a few minutes before falling,” according to the statement, which continued, “The doctors at ACC do not take euthanasia lightly. It is their job to direct a course that is in the best interest of the animal. In Leona’s case, given her present state and in addition to all the other chronic, debilitating conditions she had (heart disease, blind, deaf, and severe dental issues) the doctors believed her to be suffering.”
But the family argues the dog was not suffering and that her issues were natural with her age.
“Leona was killed for her age,” said Juan Leon. “She walked in that shelter and was discriminated immediately the moment she walked in ... She should have came home to us and she should have died on our terms. Our family should have made that decision when to start her end-of-life story.”
And Gennaro argued that, because ACC listed the dog on its own Lost and Found page, it was obvious that it had a loving family and home.
He said it violated its own policy by not waiting 72 hours to give the owners time to reclaim their pet.
“We are not going to bring her back but at least we can change the rules,” Areiza told the Chronicle.
The family is continuing to draw attention to the case with a rally planned for April 15 at ACC headquarters. Juan Leon added they are in touch with lawyers.
“We need answers so that we can bring justice to future pet owners who have to possibly endure something like this,” he said.
Leona predated even his earliest childhood memories. “Part of us is truly gone. She was the first love of my life.”
