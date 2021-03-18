When Gudelia Vallinas, 37, was gunned down outside her home near the Astoria-Woodside line last Friday, she became the third mother of young children killed by gun violence in western Queens in the last six months.
Vallinas was hit in the head by a single shot as a dispute at the Woodside Houses spilled onto the street and two men fired at a third person around 8 p.m.
Police had made no arrests by press time, and the NYPD’s public information office could not provide further information on the case, except to say that a published report saying there was a gun battle between two larger groups of young men was erroneous. The investigation is ongoing.
Vallinas was a married mother of two whose life revolved around her family. They live at 32-12 48 St. in Astoria, around the corner from the Woodside Houses, and reports say she was out running an errand when she was killed.
A wake for Vallinas was held Tuesday at the Drago Funeral Home in Astoria, and her funeral Mass was performed at Corpus Christi Church at 60-01 32 Ave. in Woodside. She was laid to rest at 11:45 at Calvary Cemetery.
Her husband, Alfredo Vallinas, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help defray funeral expenses. The couple had just celebrated their 10th anniversary in January, according to the victim’s Facebook page, which is devoted largely to photos of her with her husband and their children.
“On Friday March 12, my wife was a victim of gang and gun violence where she lost her life to a gun shot,” Alfredo Vallinas said on the GoFundMe page. “I can’t even find words to describe the pain we are going through. Every where she went she left a beautiful light of joy and hope. She leaves behind 2 kids that were her everything. If you find it in your heart to donate for her funeral expenses we would greatly appreciate it, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
The other two mothers recently killed by gunfire in western Queens, Bertha Arriaga and Josefina Pérez De La Rosa, also had multiple young children: three boys in Arriaga’s case and three girls in Pérez’s.
Arriaga, 43, was shot in her Jackson Heights apartment when a gunman fired a single round from the street below on Sept. 30. Police have charged Issam Elabbar, 31, of Corona with the crime. He is being held and will next appear in court May 20, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
Pérez, 37, was killed a few blocks from her East Elmhurst home in broad daylight Jan. 2, cut down in a barrage of four bullets.
In all three cases, GoFundMe pages were set up to assist the family left behind. The killing of Vallinas brought forth an outpouring of support this week. Her husband had set its goal at $20,000 to cover funeral costs. But by late Monday morning it had already raised nearly $33,000. And by late Wednesday afternoon, it had brought in $56,595, from 871 donors.
On Tuesday, Alfredo Vallinas changed the page’s purpose to funding not only the funeral but also the education of his and Gudelia’s two children, one boy and one girl.
Many contributors offered their condolences on the site.
“I’m so sorry for your loss,” donor Mariam Sardar said. “I heard that your wife was a great person. I am praying for your family’s peace and healing.”
Holly Poswolsky, who with her husband, Dan, donated $500, said Vallinas worked cleaning their apartment for two years.
“It always struck me how happy, kind, and friendly she was,” Poswolsky said. “My husband and I have often said how lucky we were to have found her. We were shocked and devastated to hear about what happened. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones. You are in our thoughts and prayers!”
Capt. Christopher Giambrone, the commanding officer of NYPD Police Service Area 9, which has jurisdiction over the Woodside Houses, asked the public for its help in two Twitter posts on Saturday.
“A heartbreaking and senseless tragedy occurred last night as an apparent altercation at the Woodside Houses spilled out onto the street resulting in shots being fired two blocks from the development,” Giambrone said. “An uninvolved woman was struck and killed — a tragic loss for our community.
“Words can’t express how deeply I feel this loss for her friends and family. We need your help. Her family needs your help. If you have any information that will help please call the 114 Precinct Detective Squad at 718-626-9334 or call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS” [8477].
