A Forest Hills man has been indicted in animal cruelty charges for injuries he allegedly inflicted on a Boston terrier who authorities said could no longer walk nor stand at the point it was decided to put her down.
Paul Verite, 50, of Clyde Street, was indicted and arraigned Monday, according to a statement from the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.
He was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and overdriving, torturing or injuring an animal. Katz’s office said a necropsy and review of medical records revealed that the puppy, named Espy, suffered excruciating pain before dying.
“The brutality inflicted upon Espy is as sickening as it is heart-wrenching,” Katz said. “The defendant will be held to account for the pain and suffering he is alleged to have caused this defenseless creature over the course of her short and tortured life.”
If convicted, Verite faces up to two years in prison. The DA’s Office said Espy was brought to veterinarians multiple times between last Sept. 16 and Nov. 1 suffering from serious, suspicious injuries.
