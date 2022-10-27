The annual Angels on the Bay gala returned on Oct. 11 with 500 guests in attendance for dinner, dancing and live entertainment to support the Russo’s on the Bay children’s charity.
Julia Giammona, above with her father, John, was presented with the Paul Russo Humanitarian Award. Giammona was born with spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy and was the inspiration for early Angels efforts that raised money to provide a costly Polish-based therapy program called EuroMed for her. Giammona is now a speech pathologist.
After a long hiatus, the Angels are back to work with new campaigns and events to bring awareness to the organization and meet new fundraising goals.
Checks were presented at the event to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, HeartShare Human Services and Richmond University Medical Center.
Since its founding in 1994, Angels on the Bay has raised nearly $4 million.
— Deirdre Bardolf
