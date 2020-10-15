Dan Andrews, who spent 23 years as spokesman for borough presidents Claire Shulman and Helen Marshall, died Monday at 72.
Andrews, who succumbed to prostate cancer, lived in Woodside for 45 years.
After graduating from St. John’s University in Brooklyn, he started in the news business as a photo caption writer at United Press International. Eventually, he became UPI’s lead reporter in City Hall’s Room 9 press corps, covering Mayor Ed Koch.
When Andrews retired in 2013, the Daily News wrote that he “may well be the longest serving government spokesperson in the city.”
Andrews said Shulman “was a powerful personality and master builder” and that Marshall had a “wonderful mix of passion and compassion that endears her to everyone who meets her.”
Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) remembered the late spokesman on Twitter.
“He was as decent a person as I’ve known,” the lawmaker said Monday. “My sincerest condolences to his family. May his memory be for a blessing.”
Andrews spent more than 30 years in the Inner Circle organization, as reporters put on an annual play lampooning the politicians they cover. Andrews was its program director for two decades.
He was also an honorary battalion chief of the FDNY.
When asked by the Daily News upon his retirement what he learned in his career, Andrews answered, “After 40 years in the communications business, I am still amazed at how badly so many of us communicate. We frequently don’t say what we mean, or mean what we say ... and too many people hold grudges.”
He added, “Effective communication is essential. Words are powerful. They can inspire or disappoint, hurt or heal and sadden or gladden the feelings of others. Most importantly, words can generate the sound of laughter from a child.”
Andrews is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deirdre, their children Jerry and Alison, and grandchildren Anna, Billy, Matthew and Catherine.
A wake will be held today, Oct. 15, and Friday Oct. 16 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at McGrath’s Funeral Home at 20 Cedar St. in Bronxville, across the street from the Bronxville Metro-North Station.
His funeral will be Oct. 17 at Corpus Christi Church at 31-30 61 St. in Woodside.
