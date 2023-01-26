State Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) didn’t let a downpour prevent him from advocating for #6MinuteService for subways and buses last Thursday.
With a group of straphangers and members of the Riders Alliance, a public transit organization, Anderson caught the Q111 bus in Jamaica on Jan. 19 and spoke with riders about their difficulties traveling throughout the borough and the city.
The assemblyman is seeking support from fellow elected state officials to push Gov. Hochul to provide more funding for buses and subways in the next state budget, which is due April 1. Anderson also wants straphangers to sign the sixminuteservice.org petition to bring awareness to the initiative.
“As a Southeast Queens resident and commuter, I know the persistent challenges our working-class residents face in being able to enjoy a timely, reliable, and affordable commute,” Anderson told the Queens Chronicle via email in a statement.
Anderson, who represents Rosedale, South Ozone Park, South Richmond Hill, Springfield Gardens, JFK Airport and parts of the Rockaways, said that the latter part of the area he represents is geographically isolated and on average, it takes commuters more than 15 minutes to get to a subway station in the remainder of Assembly District 31.
“Having buses run every six minutes is a cost-effective step to revamping our bus network to propel its transit system forward, especially as we look to expand access to riders living in transit deserts and redirect existing lines to connect more riders to the subway system,” Anderson added.
Hochul, however, told members of the press last year that she intends on cutting expenses in whatever areas that she can find, as MTA President Janno Lieber works toward seeking new revenue streams to fund the agency.
During her State of the State address in January, Hochul said despite a resurgence of ridership, the MTA faces “uncertainty.”
“Governor Hochul took action in 2021 to avoid a fare hike or service reductions, and she is committed to providing safe, quality, and reliable transit service to riders,” her spokesman John Lindsay told the Chronicle. “We will continue working with federal partners and state legislators on how to best support public transit.”
Danny Pearlstein, the communications director for the Riders Alliance, believes the best way forward for both the MTA and the city is making a $200 to $300 million investment that would fund capital improvements, such as new subway cars and buses.
An investment in more service would mean more riders and more money, which would help the MTA meet its goals, Pearlstein added.
“Instead of discontinuing old subway cars and buses, we can fix them or work towards replacing them sooner and we can place them in new storage facilities with better maintenance services,” Pearlstein said. “That would be a very significant first step for off-peak levels ... We need to have more frequent round the clock service.”
During the ride along, Anderson learned that several bus riders missed medical appointments because of inconsistent wait times and several did not know about the Fair Fares Card, which offers 50 percent off for eligible people who are financially struggling, according to his spokesman.
Later, Anderson waited more than 20 minutes for a limited Q114 bus at Farmers and Guy R. Brewer boulevards to Far Rockaway, where he held a press conference.
“One of the important things that we have to acknowledge is that the working-class people still have to go to work, students still have to ride these buses to go to school and they still have to struggle through what we see with our poor bus infrastructure here,” Anderson said.
Danna Dennis, a senior organizer at the Riders Alliance, was onboard for the #6MinuteService initiative.
“We are looking for a number, and that number is six,” Dennis said. “We are looking for all transit buses to be six minutes apart. It is super important that people are not exposed to the elements at various bus stops in the cold and rain as we are doing now.”
Dennis noted that some riders are seniors, have babies or have mobility issues and not all bus stops have dedicated shelters or seats.
“They are waiting 20 to 30 minutes for a bus,” Dennis added. “It may not be rush hour — and that is a big part of the conversation as well — on-peak and off-peak service.”
