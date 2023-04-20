As of last Friday, the Anchor Inn in Bayside has opened its doors to house migrants coming into New York City from Texas’ southern border. The 66-room hotel will be home to 110 men between the ages of 20 and 40 for six to nine months, according to Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
Paladino criticized the Department of Social Services and the Department of Homeless Services for the lack of notice regarding the move, which she learned of about six hours before the hotel opened its doors for migrants. The hotel’s contract with the city began last Friday, but migrants did not begin arriving at the shelter until Monday night. By Wednesday, the inn was almost full.
Two other Queens hotels opened as shelters last Friday: Jamaica’s Ramada Wyndham and East Elmhurst’s Marriott Courtyard.
Last August, Paladino objected to a plan to house 115 migrant families at the Hotel De Point in College Point, arguing it would stretch area school and law enforcement resources too thin. The deal fell through days later due to a contract issue.
Yet the councilmember told the Chronicle this week that College Point would be well- suited to house migrants, noting its proximity to Flushing and that there are available beds at the homeless shelter on 20th Avenue and 127th Street. That, however, is not feasible, as the city “can’t mix apples and oranges,” as Paladino put it.
The Anchor Inn, which sits on Northern Boulevard and 215th Place, in her view, is not an appropriate site. “We’re very far east — there’s only one bus line, [it’s an] extremely residential area,” Paladino said. “What the hell’s going on?”
The Bayside Long Island Rail Road station is an eight-minute walk from the Anchor Inn, per Google Maps. The QM3 Express bus stops two blocks away from the hotel.
Though it is not clear why the hotel was chosen, Paladino noted that the Anchor Inn is much cheaper than similar sites, and will make $10,000 per night. The DSS referred the Chronicle to City Hall for comment.
For months, Mayor Adams has said the entire city needs to pitch in to manage the arrival of migrants, with 55,000 and counting having come since last May.
“It will take all of us to respond to this unprecedented influx of asylum seekers that New York City has seen since last year,” a City Hall spokesperson said in an email. “Our administration, New Yorkers from every borough, community organizations and our faith partners have all stepped up to the challenge, but ... we’re in dire need of additional support from our state and federal partners to address this national crisis.”
On Wednesday, Adams called on President Biden to provide expedited, emergency paths to work authorization for asylum seekers.
“To deny people the ability to work legally sets them up for failure,” he said, noting Biden can make that happen “without support from the Republican leaders in Congress who refuse to do their jobs.”
Work authorization for migrants was at the heart of the discussion between Paladino and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) at last week’s Community Board 7 meeting. While the congresswoman emphasized that some business leaders, like those in the hotel industry, have been eager to hire migrants, Paladino was concerned migrants would be “up first,” ahead of citizens.
But Paladino, who has visited the hotel many times in the last week, said Wednesday that the mayor was “100 percent accurate.”
“There’s plenty of jobs in the food industry,” she said, acknowledging some of those jobs are viewed as undesirable and have stayed unfilled. “They would have a fighting chance to get a job like the Americans.”
At the same time, Paladino said numerous times in more than one call with the Chronicle that she is concerned about the amount of taxpayer dollars being spent on the crisis, saying several times that Biden needs to “close the damn border.”
Still, Paladino recognized migrants will continue to come to New York City, a sanctuary city, her district included. “Whatever I [can] do, I will do to help the situation,” she said. “But I cannot make you any promises that we’re not going to be touched because that’s unrealistic.”
But she emphasized the need for security at the hotel, especially given its proximity to three area schools. Paladino was not pleased that the residents are younger men, citing crime as a concern. A security guard will be present at all times, and residents will sign in and out of the building.
