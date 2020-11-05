Retired FDNY Lt. Bruce Silas, left, and Capt. Barry Leguernic were at the Roosevelt Avenue-74th Street transit hub in Jackson Heights last Thursday giving out smoke detector batteries and educational literature to commuters during the afternoon rush.
The battery giveaway was one of 30 in the five boroughs in recent days to coincide with the switch over the weekend from Daylight Saving Time to Eastern Standard Time.
The FDNY recommends that people change their smoke detector batteries every six months to make sure they are in operating order in the event of a fire, and uses the time change as a good reminder.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.