The New York Mets’ home opener Friday was one for the history books as the team unveiled its new statue of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver, but the fun didn’t end there.
At top right, Mets manager Buck Showalter looks out at the police procession and the famous home run apple. At left, Mr. Met celebrates with fans. Below him is the good luck floral arrangement, presented annually to the manager.
To the right of that, Seaver’s grandsons, Thomas and Tobin, celebrate their ceremonial first pitches to legendary Mets catcher Mike Piazza, center, and outfielder Mookie Wilson. Mets President Sandy Alderson enjoys the festivities, and to the right, state Sen. Mike Gianaris, City Councilmember Sandra Ung and state Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky do, too.
Above, the Mets don number 42 for the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier; as radio host Howie Rose presides over the ceremony. Next to Rose is fan Dennis Buckley, proudly paying tribute to Mets owner Steve Cohen. At near right, Nick “Pin Man” Giampietro gears up for the day’s festivities; and at far right, Piazza and Wilson take the field for the ceremonial first pitch.
See our full story on the Opening Day ceremonies here.
