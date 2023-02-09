Tiegerman, a nonprofit organization that helps children and adults with developmental disabilities become independent, is expanding its vocational program thanks to a more than $58,000 donation from the 2022 Holiday Register Campaign from PVH Corp., a clothing company that owns brands Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.
For nearly 10 years, the Tiegerman High School in Richmond Hill at 87-25 136 St. has provided job training to its students at the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger stores within its schools, according to Shari Prinstein, the nonprofit’s director of development.
The stores at the school are open to friends, family and staff to shop, Prinstein said.
While some graduates go on to college and trade school, others pursue careers in retail and from this program students learn front-end and back-end operations in a typical retail setting, which prepares them to be “work-ready” outside the school, Prinstein added.
Ellenmorris Tiegerman, founder and CEO of Tiegerman, is excited about the program expanding at another of its locations.
“PVH has partnered with Tiegerman in our high school for the past ten years, helping our students gain the critical training and experience necessary ... after graduation,” Tiegerman said in a statement via email. “The students leave prepared for productive, independent and successful futures.
“Thanks to the financial generosity from PVH for this initiative, Tiegerman can continue to expand the collaborative vocational program in our Tiegerman School in Woodside.”
The Tiegerman School at Woodside is located at 70-24 47 Ave. The organization also intends to expand at its Glen Cove middle school at 27 Cedar Swamp Road.
Twelfth-grade students in the program include, at top left, Josephina McCoy and Emily Guzman; and next to them Valerie Gibbs and Cristina Niguerole; at center, Mykael Garrett, Jovahnee Leveille and David Villalta-Pineda; below them Jason Cochin Andrew Magagna and Leveille again; to their left Guzman and Gibbs again; and at top right, Jose Guadulupe.
Above are Robert Viquez, left, Tiegerman High School COSA coordinator; Lauren Leonardi, Tiegerman high school principal; Evans Cortez, Calvin Klein manager at Tiegerman; Brian Koch, Calvin Klein northeast district sales manager; Dr. Ellenmorris Tiegerman, Tiegerman CEO; Michael Pietrunti, Calvin Klein North American retail visual merchandising senior director; Toya Davis, Tiegerman parent liaison/board member; Dr. Christine Radziewicz, Tiegerman COO; Miguel Henriquez, Tommy Hilfiger manager at Tiegerman; Jeff Stovall, Calvin Klein east zone vice president; and Dr. Jeremy Tiegerman, Tiegerman director.
— Naeisha Rose
