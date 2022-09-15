Broadway in the Boros is back, bringing a taste of the Great White Way to one site in each in the locales not named Manhattan. In Queens, the big event is set for 1 to 2 p.m. in the Kaufman Astoria Studios back lot, at 35th Avenue and 36th Street in Astoria.
Performers from “Beetlejuice,” “Wicked” and “Six the Musical” will belt out two tracks from each of the shows.
The event is free and will be held rain or shine. The site is wheelchair-accessible and sign language interpretation is provided. For accommodation requests, one should email to Lbarrett-peterson@media.nyc.gov at least 72 hours ahead of showtime. The event website is nyc.gov/bwayinboros.
“After two long years, I am thrilled to see our city continue its reopening with the return of ‘Broadway in the Boros,’” Mayor Adams said in an announcement. “This remarkable series works to ensure that everyone in our city, regardless of their zip code, gets the chance to experience the magic of Broadway right in their backyards. Broadway is a lifeblood of our city, and this series is an incredible way for all New Yorkers to come out and relish in the magic that makes New York City’s heart beat.”
