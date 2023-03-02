A pitched battle against Gov. Hochul’s sweeping new housing plan for New York is starting to pick up momentum in Eastern Queens.
More than 150 homeowners from widely disparate neighborhoods packed a meeting room in Douglaston last Friday for a forum that featured civic leaders vowing to stop her controversial proposal for building 800,000 new units in the state to fix the region’s chronic housing shortage.
Civic leaders from Cambria Heights, South Jamaica and Addisleigh Park spoke alongside community activists from Whitestone, Bayside and Broadway-Flushing against the plan that would allow Albany to upscale local zoning laws without local consent.
The meeting was an unusual display of unity between racially different neighborhoods in Northeast and Southeast Queens — and a warning to the governor that single-family homeowners in the city were ready to join forces with communities on Long Island and Westchester to oppose the sweeping plan.
“We moved to our communities because we wanted a certain quality of life for our families,” Bill Perkins of the Rosedale Civic Association told the forum.
“It’s not a race thing,” he said. “It’s not a where-you-live thing.”
Under the new proposal introduced last month in Albany, the state would, among other things, require every town and county in the state to build 3 percent more housing stock every three years or face fines and to rezone a half-mile radius around every MTA train and subway station in the region for greater density.
Those mandates would also include legalizing basement apartments and small, backyard houses (called accessory dwelling units or ADUs) where they are currently prohibited.
The goal of the plan is to create more affordable housing by requiring areas traditionally reserved for low-density, one-family homes to drop longtime restrictions against the construction of apartment houses and other multifamily dwellings.
“When I drive around Jamaica and think about it, I wonder, where are these apartment buildings going to go?” said the Rev. Carlene Thorbs, chair of Community Board 13 (who emphasized she was speaking on her own behalf and not for the board).
“We have a front yard, we have a backyard, we have a driveway,” she said. “This is how we want our communities to stay.”
The governor’s Housing Compact has been met with hostility from the nearby suburbs of New York City, as well. Civic leaders from Nassau and Yonkers attended the event to pick up support for resisting the plan one called “worse than what you think.”
“The conversation we always hear is that ... ‘Oh, it’s affordable housing,” said Thorbs. “No, it is not,” she said. “Not when a studio is $1,700.”
In her plan released last Jan.7, Hochul said the state needs to add 800,000 new housing units over the next decade.
The proposed upscale in zoning laws would change neighborhoods overnight, according to the forum’s organizer, Paul Graziano, founder of Save 1-Family New York and a City Council candidate.
“In St. Albans, there are currently a little under 4,000 units,” in the half-mile transit station zone, he told the forum. The proposed zoning plan would permit “close to 20,000 units” to be built, he said. “That’s similar for Rosedale and Laurelton too.”
Douglaston’s transit zone could increase from 3,000 units in the area around the station now to “a minimum of 18,000 units,” Graziano said.
“To me, this is an existential threat to our communities,” he said. “We must stop this and stop it permanently.”
“This is no longer a time to be ‘Oh, it’s those people,’” said Thorbs. “This is now the time we fight together, we move together.”
In his campaign literature, Graziano suggests the plan is the most far-reaching shift since Robert Moses, the late state-agency chief who reshaped neighborhoods in the 1950s by pushing through highways and public projects without regard for local government.
One after another, speakers — including Warren Schreiber of the Queens Civic Congress, the umbrella organization of civic groups; Lynn Nacinovitch of the Broadway-Flushing Homeowners Association; Paul DiBenedetto of the Bayside Historical Society; Sean Walsh of the Douglaston Civic Association and a dozen more — complained that their member had heard little or nothing about the plan.
“A lot of my neighbors do not know this is going on,” said Perkins.
The oversubscribed meeting — some 60 people were turned away at the door for lack of space, organizers said — represented some of the first grassroots opposition to the sweeping plan that much of the city’s most influential media have already endorsed.
“Mayors and county executives in Westchester and on Long Island, where the state has poured billions of dollars into regional transit systems in recent years, have had the audacity to respond to these long overdue proposals by blustering about the importance of local control,” read an OpEd column in The New York Times last week.
Crain’s New York Business this week wrote: “Like Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, who decided he would break Jim Crow with far-reaching civil rights legislation that his predecessors abandoned, Hochul will soon have to decide if she’s ready for the pitched battle that will put her on the right side of history.”
“Kathy Hochul Just Picked the Toughest Fight in Politics” was the headline last month on its article about the plan.
Elected officials have, in recent weeks, begun to line up against the proposal.
“There is no doubt that New York State is in need of more affordable housing,” Assemblyman Ed Braunstein (D-Bayside) said in a prepared statement issued last week.
“However, we should not be threatening localities with mandates. Instead, the state should be offering local governments incentives.”
‘These are nuanced and complicated issues that have been and should continue to be handled at the local level, with community input,” said a statement from state Sen. Toby Stavisky (D-Flushing). “These are not matters to be painted with a broad brush.
“Local zoning, land use and other related matters are issues for the City Council and the Mayor’s office, not the state.”
Pointedly, participants in last Friday’s forum were recruited from volunteer groups. Local officeholders were not invited to speak, Graziano said, to establish and maintain the nonpartisanship of the event.
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) lingered briefly on the sidelines of the meeting before learning she would not be allowed to speak.
As she began to leave, she recognized a familiar constituent. “I’m opposed,” she said, before heading out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.