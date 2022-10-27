Epic South High School honored Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, on Monday with a celebration that included food, cultural dress, performances and lessons.
The event was sponsored by the Epic Advocacy team and they provided treats and offered Diwali informational sessions and themed activities, like lantern making, top, during the lunch periods.
Diwali is one of the major religious festivals in Hinduism, Jainism and Sikhism, lasting for five days, the third of which was on Monday. It symbolizes light over darkness.
— Deirdre Bardolf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.