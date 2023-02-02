It was a joyous, packed house last Thursday at Queens Palace in Woodside as congregants of the Binapani Sangho religious organization and some special guests marked the festival of Saraswati Puja.
Also known as Vasant Panchami, the Hindu festival marks the preparation for the arrival of spring, and is held about 40 days before the season’s start.
Chief among those attending was Mayor Adams, to whom the congregation gave a bouquet of flowers and, top right, a statue of the goddess Saraswati.
Adams presented the congregants a city proclamation making Jan. 26 “Saraswati Puja Sinarani Sangho USA Day” near right. Joining him were Deputy Commissioner of the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan, in shirt and tie, and state Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar. At far right, Rajkumar thanks the goddess Saraswati for the successful event.
— Walter Karlingand Peter C. Mastrosimone
