The Queens Public Library’s central location in Jamaica was the first within the library system to open its doors last Saturday morning to well over a hundred people for a special-edition Mets library card ahead of the start of the baseball season this Thursday.
The collaboration was part of an Amazin’ Day event sponsored by the club on March 25, which encouraged fans to go to different venues throughout the city in their Mets gear, take photos with Mr. and Mrs. Met, get autographs with retired players and have a chance to win two tickets to a game at Citi Field as well.
Those who went to the QPL event received a blue and orange library card with Mr. and Mrs. Met holding books in front of Flushing Meadows Corona Park’s Unisphere.
The partnership between the QPL and the baseball team led to 649 new card signups and 2,219 conversions from existing cards to the Mets edition across the library system, according to data from Elisabeth de Bourbon, a QPL spokeswoman. She did not have a breakdown of new signups and card conversions per branch.
Blanche Hatwood and her husband, Ralph, were the first on line outside at the Jamaica library.
“We’ve been here since 7:15 a.m.,” said Hatwood, a Rosedale resident, as she hugged Mets legend Tim Teufel while outside. The event was scheduled to start at 9 a.m. “We think the library is important to our community ... and I’m here to represent and get my card.”
Sabra Dupass and her daughters Najee Dupass, Mia Dupass and Dena Lewis, of Jamaica, said they were at the event to support the Mets. While her children have been to a couple of Mets games, she hasn’t.
“I would definitely be excited if I won the tickets,” said Dupass, who has 11 children, 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. As she waited for the doors to open she and her daughters took selfies with Teufel and fellow Mets icon William Hayward “Mookie” Wilson.
Daniel Castillo of Jamaica said he was excited that his local library was hosting the affair.
“I follow the Mets’ Instagram pages,” Wilson said of how he learned about the event. “The Mets are the best team. I became a fan after 9/11. That was my first baseball game. There was a famous home run that got New Yorkers excited about something else instead of the tragedy.”
Tim Farrell and Cullen Farrel of Whitestone, Eddie Sciallo of Connecticut and Morris Johnson of North Carolina all came together to get the special-edition card.
“If I win, it will be my first Mets game,” Johnson said.
Natasha Marques of South Richmond Hill proudly showed off her new card as she took photos with the Mr. and Mrs. Met mascots.
“I love reading and I love the Mets,” Marques said. “I thought this was a great community event to be a part of.”
Taha Ali of Forest Hills said his son Raza, 3, is a big Mets fan and he had to get to the library.
“In the next few years I’m thinking of signing him up for little league baseball,” Ali said. “I’m also planning on taking him to a bunch of games this year too.”
Christina Wong of College Point was happy to celebrate Amazin’ Day.
“I was born and raised in Queens,” said Wong, who lives near the stadium. “Let’s just say I’m not a Yankees fan!”
Iris Spaight came from Brooklyn with her rescue dog Metsy Shea, who wore a Mets jersey.
“We are very big Mets fans,” said Spaight of herself and her husband, Jim, who are season ticket holders. “We saw Teufel and took a picture with Mrs. Met, but we haven’t had a chance to meet Mookie. We are here to just enjoy the day.”
Metsy, 3, will join his parents for a game on Doggy Day at Citi Field later this year.
Borough President Donovan Richards was in attendance with Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and QPL President and CEO Dennis Walcott as he tried to get his book “Kings of Queens,” a book about different Mets superstars by Erik Sherman, signed by Teufal and Mookie.
“I’m trying to relive the glory days of 1986,” Richards said in a Mets cap. “We are trying to bring this championship home.”
Richards loved the diversity of the fans young and old who came out.
Walcott was elated by the turnout.
“This is an excellent partnership that we have with the New York Mets,” Walcott said. “It is a great way to reach the community. Our goal is to have library cards for our community and finding different ways to do that.”
Teufal said this was a great kick-start to the season.
“The line is out the door and the fans are ready for the season to start,” Teufal said with a huge smile. “If they bring this kind of energy to the ball field it will be awesome to see.”
