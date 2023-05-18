It’s a league of their own for American Softball in Ozone Park and fans filled the stands to root for the home team this weekend.
Manuel Sanchez described his son Joscar’s excitement level to play again as an 11 out of 10.
“He was the first one to get up this morning around 6 o’clock,” Sanchez said.
American Softball, a nonprofit league that serves adults with autism and developmental disabilities, held its Opening Day for the 2023 season last Saturday at Vito Locascio Park, marking its 12th year playing in Ozone Park.
It is a 16-week program with games every Saturday through the summer. An All-Star game is played halfway through the season and a World Series game at the end, when players are awarded trophies.
Players vary in age and some come from group homes throughout the city such as Services for the Underserved, Little Flower, Lifespire, Unique People Services and New York Families for Autistic Children.
Johnny Bradford of Broad Channel, who led the game off with a home run, enjoys the camaraderie most of all.
“It’s always nice being with friends,” said Bradford. “Spending time with them on the field is the best.”
The big game drew spectators from near and far.
“You don’t really understand what it’s like until you see it for yourself,” said coach Tina Roseman, whose partner, Randy Novick, co-founded the league in 1999.
Attorney General of New York Letitia James and state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Woodhaven) threw the ceremonial first pitches.
“This is absolutely amazing,” said James. “It sends the message that they can do whatever they want to do, and I really appreciate that.”
Addabbo is still impressed every time he catches a game.
“I look forward to this day every year,” he said. “Randy and his team do a great job understanding the needs of each player, and the smiles get me every time.”
Novick helped start the organization when he realized there was no league of its kind in Queens and sought to help a friend’s autistic son fulfill his desire to play softball.
Achievers of America, as it was initially called, went around to group homes to gather interested players for the league. It gave people with disabilities a way to get outdoors and enjoy themselves in a noncompetitive social environment.
Novick took over the organization in 2007 and later renamed it.
In 2012, American Softball had its inaugural season at Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing.
In 2019, the league moved its games to Ozone Park, which helped it attract up to 125 players over that following season.
Michele Bradford, Johnny’s mother and one of the coaches, is grateful for the program.
“There are not many opportunities for these people to experience hitting the ball and getting a run and just socializing with a group,” she said.
Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo’s son has autism and is a player in the league.
“They [have] a blast knowing they have something to be a part of,” Algredo said of the players.
The Covid-19 pandemic naturally posed difficulties to the league. Unable to play in 2020 and forced to wait until June of 2021 to play again, the league was lacking players, funding and volunteers.
“We almost didn’t get the season going until things started to open up,” said Novick. “It wasn’t until 2022 where we really recovered.”
From 125 players in 2019, the roster dwindled to 40 in 2020, putting the games and raising grant money in jeopardy. Understaffing at group homes also hindered participation.
Last year, Novick and Roseman were honored with citations from elected officials including the mayor and borough president and elected officials pledged their continued support of the league.
This year, it expects to return to prepandemic numbers.
The event on Saturday was attended by politicians including Assemblywoman Stacy Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park) and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) as well as Community Board 10 Chair Betty Braton and Community Board 6 District Manager Frank Gulluscio.
Novick was presented with a $1,500 donation from Resorts World New York as part of its Resorts World Gives program.
Afterward, there was a performance of the national anthem by Queens singer Bella Piazza and a lively rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”
“Amazing” was a word parents and coaches used to describe Novick’s work.
President of the Our Neighbors Civic Association Joe Caruana said, “Randy is incredible. He’s one of my few heroes.”
Bobbi Turner’s daughter Cathy has been playing in American Softball for over a decade.
“Randy, Tina and all the coaches are so supportive. They make everyone feel important,” said Turner. “They know everybody’s name and they accommodate everyone.”
The smiles, the cheers and the laughter from the players are what make American Softball special.
“It’s all out of compassion,” said Novick. “I’m very proud of what I do.”
