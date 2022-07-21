The American Softball league celebrated its 11th annual All-Star Game and Home Run Derby last weekend, and while several players took home trophies, some special MVP awards were given as well.
Founder Randy Novick and his partner and coach, Tina Roseman, were surprised by local elected officials who came out to Vito Locascio Field in Ozone Park to honor the work that the two have committed to the nonprofit, which serves adults with disabilities.
“American Softball is a wonderful opportunity for folks to play baseball, as we all know, but there’s two phenomenal people that run this organization that we like to call unsung heroes,” said Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), who worked alongside Community Board 9 Chair Sherry Algredo to organize the event.
Algredo’s son has autism, and he plays in the league.
“These two are heroes who truly embody the best of community services,” Pheffer Amato said of Novick and Roseman. “They present a clear and selfless level of dedication to the players, their families and all of us, showing that no matter what life may throw at you, there are people who will support you.”
She presented citations along with state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
Queens Deputy Borough President Ebony Young presented one on behalf of the Borough President’s Office as well. She drew on her experience running a YMCA that served as a safe haven to kids in need in the community.
“That is exactly what American Softball is for all of our adults who need a safe place to go. Randy, you’ve done an excellent job at creating that body,” Young said.
New York City Parks Commissioner Susan Donoghue was present for the event and said organizations such as American Softball are what make the parks here so special.
“What really makes our parks important are the community leaders like Randy and Tina, who run incredible programming like this that’s so important to the community,” she said.
“And all of your good work, the coaches that are here, the people who make this possible, our elected officials that provide support for our parks, it’s all so critical to the functioning of a great city.”
Novick said he was trying to hold back the tears during the ceremony that preluded the ball playing.
“I’m not looking for the recognition, nothing at all. I do it because I love doing this,” he said.
“Tina and I are so fortunate to have a team of wonderful volunteers who devote their Saturdays from May to the end of August to help us each week,” he added.
The day was kicked off by player Jason singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.” Queens singer Bella Piazza sang the national anthem and Junior Girl Scouts Troop 4738 and Brownies 4615 presented the colors.`
