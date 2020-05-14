American Airlines and Hyatt hotels are thanking frontline workers at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst by providing three-day trips once the coronavirus crisis subsides, the companies announced last Friday.
More than 4,000 employees, including doctors, physician assistants and nurses, facilities and food service teams, will be treated to roundtrip flights to hotels across the country and the Caribbean.
“We are extremely grateful to Hyatt and American Airlines for this generous gift to our healthcare workers, who have been at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Israel Rocha, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, in a prepared statement. “Our doctors, nurses, and other staff on the front lines of this unprecedented healthcare crisis really appreciate the outpouring of support from two of America’s major companies and we look forward to taking advantage of these well-earned vacations in the near future.”
The hospital scaled to increase its intensive care units capacity by 500 percent in response to the crisis, according to the Hyatt release.
“We’ve heard from so many of our colleagues and members who simply want to do some good and find a way to share their gratitude for some of the heroes of this pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas of New York,” said Hyatt president and CEO Mark Hoplamazian in the statement. “We are humbled by the healthcare workers’ dedication to saving lives. Now it’s our turn to take care of them like members of our own family, and we look forward to making their stays special when they are able to take a hard-earned break.”
The diverse neighborhood has been called “the epicenter of the epicenter” of the coronavirus crisis.
“Every worker at Elmhurst has seen and experienced challenges many of us cannot imagine,” said American Airlines President Robert Isom in the statement. “They’ve given so much of themselves and chose to serve their community with care, compassion and equity for every patient. When they are able to take a break, we hope the time away will help them and their loved ones recharge and that they feel our deepest appreciation for their sacrifice and heroism.”
