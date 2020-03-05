A delivery station for Amazon will be coming to Rentar Plaza at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. this year, a company spokesman told the Chronicle Wednesday.
It is not yet known when in 2020 the site will open or how many jobs there will be, though the spokesperson said generally there are “hundreds” working at delivery stations for the company.
The spokesperson said the delivery stations are where packages come from fulfillment centers and are routed to be delivered to customers.
“We are excited to increase our investment in Queens with a new delivery station to provide fast and efficient delivery for customers, and provide hundreds of job opportunities for the talented local workforce,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Felice Bassin of Rentar Development Corp. told the Chronicle Wednesday she can’t comment because of a nondisclosure agreement with Amazon.
The Commercial Observer, a real estate site, reported a 10-year lease for 300,000 square feet, citing a Trepp newsletter.
Toys ‘R’ Us and Kmart used to occupy space at Metro Mall but both declared bankruptcy and left the premises.
Tom Grech, president of the Queens Chamber of Commerce, is happy to see the company coming to the borough. He noted the facility is not similar to the second company headquarters that was planned for Long Island City before Amazon withdrew after facing backlash from some elected officials and residents.
“A job is a job is a job,” he said. “It’s a way up in the ladder and we’re very excited about Amazon coming for this particular opportunity in Queens.”
Grech called the move “fantastic.”
“Jobs are what it’s all about,” he said. “Jobs pay for all the social programs. Jobs pay for all the other things ... They gotta be paid by somebody and taxes that will be generated will go a long, long way to support the local economy. No question.”
CB 5 member and Glendale Civic Association President Kathy Masi said she hopes the move will stimulate the area economy.
“I think it was a mistake, what they did in Long Island City to block it,” she said. “I think people realize that now.”
Dorothy Stepnowska of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce said she has mixed feelings about the move.
“A lot of people are going out of business because everything is online right now through Amazon,” she said, acknowledging that it would bring jobs in the area.
Stepnowska said the area the company is moving to is isolated and will not bring people to businesses that aren’t near the site.
“It’s not even going to help us in any way,” said Stepnowska, who sold her coffee shop on Myrtle Avenue in Ridgewood late last year.
The move is the latest development in the company coming to Queens.
In September 2017, Amazon announced it would form a second headquarters and accept proposals from interested cities.
One month later, Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio announced proposals had been submitted for New York, touting the area and hoping for the 50,000 jobs Amazon would create.
Amazon announced finalists for HQ2 in January 2018. In November, the online retail giant announced it would split the new headquarters between Long Island City and Crystal City, in Arlington, Va., with each city to get 25,000 jobs apiece.
Critics of the project decried the company not working with the community as well as receiving $3 billion in breaks, though supporters pointed to the projected $27 billion in new revenue to the city and state.
Opponents also criticized Amazon’s lack of labor use.
Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside), state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) led the fight against the company, with many residents attending a number of rallies.
On Feb. 14, 2019, Amazon announced it was backing out of Long Island City.
The company did lease office space at Hudson Yards in Manhattan last year. Amazon is also looking to lease a site at 55-15 Grand Ave. in Maspeth for a warehouse.
