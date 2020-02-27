Amazon will take about 300,000 square feet at Rentar Plaza at 66-26 Metropolitan Ave. in Middle Village, real estate website The Real Deal reported Tuesday, citing the loan database TreppWire.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said in an email he was “thrilled” to learn of the news, saying that the Plaza is “in desperate need of revitalization. I actually suggested this location to Amazon two years ago. My hope is that this brings hundreds more jobs and renewed commercial activity to the area, which will be extremely valuable to our community for years to come.”
The servicer on the $132 million loan backed by the complex submitted a note to TreppWire saying the online retail giant would be taking over the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 109,000-square-foot space, plus the remaining 190,000 square feet of vacant space in the property.
In recent years, Toys ‘R’ Us and Kmart filed for bankruptcy and no longer occupied the building.
Rentar Development owns the 1.6 million-square-foot office, retail and warehouse complex.
Amazon backed out of plans to build a second headquarters in Long Island City in February 2019 after facing opposition from area politicians and some residents.
Amazon and Rentar did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
