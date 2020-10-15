The city last week released an interactive map showing the boundaries of the new red, orange and yellow zones in which the state has imposed new restrictions on schools and businesses to stem surges of the coronavirus.
The map, available at bit.ly/34BlhHG, allows users to type in an address to see which zone they are in and what that means.
Queens Borough Hall, for example, is in the orange zone. Entering its 120-55 Queens Blvd. address, which autofinishes as Jamaica though it is in Kew Gardens, yields a panel that says houses of worship may remain open at 33 percent capacity, up to a maximum of 25 people, nonessential gatherings are limited to 10 people, businesses including gyms and personal care services such as nail and hair salons must close, restaurants may not offer indoor dining and schools are closed, with remote learning only being provided.
In the red zone, houses of worship may open at 25 percent capacity, up to a maximum of 10 people, nonessential gatherings are banned, businesses deemed nonessential must close and restaurants may provide takeout and delivery service only. Schools also are closed.
In the yellow zone, the least restrictive, houses of worship may open at 50 percent capacity, nonessential gatherings are limited to 25 people, businesses may remain open and dining is allowed both indoors and out, with a maximum of four people per table.
In all three zones, the information panel says that anyone who “encourages, promotes or organizes” mass gatherings may be fined up to $15,000 a day.
Entering an address that is not in any of the three zones brings up a panel saying “You are not currently located in a designated hotspot” and noting that the virus is still spreading in the city, with a link to information about how to prevent its growth.
In Queens, the three zones appear to cover about one-third of the borough by land mass. The epicenter is the central part of the borough, with the red zone running from Rego Park in the west — specifically the junction of Queens Boulevard and the Long Island Expressway — through much of Forest Hills and Kew Gardens into Kew Gardens Hills, with 150th Street marking the eastern border. The orange zone surrounds it for at least two blocks in every direction, often several more. And the far-larger yellow zone encompasses entire communities beyond that.
Another hot spot is in Far Rockaway, inching over the city line to the Nassau Expressway. The proportions there are different, with the red zone the largest of the three; and the yellow zone lies only to the west, reaching Beach 62nd Street.
Biggest of all are the zones in Brooklyn, which together occupy more than half the borough, basically everything south of Linden Boulevard or west of the Prospect Expressway.
The map differs from that initially provided by the state a few days earlier in some respects. The borders of the zones are altered in some places. They also have been cleaned up so as to be more clear, no longer cutting diagonally across some streets or even dividing single properties. Instead they have been adjusted to run along the roadways.
In Forest Hills Gardens, for example, the original boundary between the orange and yellow zones had been drawn as the crow flies, slicing across a number of streets from the corner of Yellowstone Boulevard and Exeter Street in the west to Union Turnpike and Greenway North in the east. Now the line is much more clear, running between Burns Street and the Long Island Rail Road tracks at Yellowstone and then right along Burns east of there to Greenway Terrace, Greenway North and Markwood Road.
The map lets users zoom in close enough to see the silhouetted shapes of individual buildings.
