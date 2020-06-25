The eternal question “Are we there yet?” can finally be answered with a yes when it comes to easing alternate-side parking regulations in the city.
Residential roadways where drivers have had to keep their cars parked on just one side to allow for street cleaning twice a week will now see the rule imposed only once every seven days, the city announced Tuesday. The alternate-side regulations will remain in effect on the latter of the two days they historically have been, so if a given block has seen street cleaning take place on Tuesdays and Fridays, for example, now it only will do so on Fridays.
“New Yorkers will no longer need to move their cars more than once per week when Alternate Side Parking rules are in effect,” Mayor de Blasio said in a prepared statement. “As our city reopens and fights back against the COVID-19 crisis, we’re proud to offer more convenient options for working New Yorkers.”
The new rules mark the most dramatic change made to alternate-side regulations since 2003, the city said. Those in commercial, metered areas remain unchanged.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
