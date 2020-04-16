The de Blasio administration announced Monday that alternate side parking regulations for street cleaning will be suspended through Tuesday, April 28.
Any New Yorker under isolation who has received a ticket can appeal to the Department of Finance and should provide medical documentation or testimony, which will be taken into consideration when their case is reviewed. For any additional questions call 311. Information also is available on the DOF website at nyc.gov/site/finance/vehicles/dispute-a-ticket.page.
Payment at parking meters, when required, remains in effect throughout the city.
