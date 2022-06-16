A Bayside man charged with attempted murder for allegedly slashing straphangers on the 7 train is used to getting cuffed, jailed and released, according to police and published reports. Now, after allegedly raining three days of terror down upon the people of Queens, he is being held without bail.
Donny Ubiera, 32, of 202nd Street was picked up by police a little before 9 p.m. last Saturday and hit with two counts each of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon for alleged knife attacks committed over the prior 37 hours. The charges were later amended by the office of District Attorney Melinda Katz, which also lodged a separate case against him.
Ubiera allegedly slashed a 62-year-old man on the train at about 8:40 a.m. Friday, slicing up his face and right hand. The victim was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in stable condition and received numerous stitches on his wounds, police said. The perpetrator got off at Queensboro Plaza in Long Island City and fled toward Queens Plaza North.
According to the New York Post, the train had so much of the victim’s blood in it that it had to be taken out of service for cleaning.
Then at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Ubiera allegedly stabbed a 55-year-old man in the neck on a platform at the 74th Street-Broadway station, on the Elmhurst-Jackson Heights border. The victim was taken to the same hospital in critical but stable condition and the perpetrator fled, leaving behind a knife that was recovered by police.
Ubiera had been jailed earlier in the week for brandishing a large knife and refusing police orders to put it down but was let out Thursday after just one night locked up, according to the New York Post.
The NYPD press office confirmed that on June 8 Ubiera allegedly was observed bearing a knife at the corner of 37th Avenue and Warren Street in Jackson Heights at about 4 p.m.
“Officers gave lawful orders for him to drop the knife, he refused but was apprehended and arrested,” the office said via email. “He was found to be in possession of a pipe with alleged crack residue.”
He was charged with reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in that incident, the NYPD said.
Even before that day, Ubiera had 18 prior arrests on his record, according to the police press office, for robbery, assault, criminal sale of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated harassment, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and strangulation.
A frustrated Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell issued a statement Sunday lamenting the revolving door nature of today’s criminal justice system.
“We have arrested a suspect in two slashings on the subway this weekend,” Sewell said. “Your police are doing their job. We keep arresting him. His record demonstrates that each time he is involved in unprovoked violence against innocent victims the criminal justice system has him back to the streets and the subways rather than jail or psychiatric treatment. He inevitably targets another victim. This is nothing if not predictable.”
After his latest arrest, Ubiera has been kept in custody. According to the city Department of Correction’s online inmate lookup system, he is being held on Rikers Island.
Katz announced new charges against him Monday, saying they could land him up to 50 years in prison if he is convicted. She also alleged that prior to the incident with the cops on June 8, he hit a man with a nail-studded board, while holding a rock in his other hand. The attack occurred at a bakery near Warren Street and Roosevelt Avenue.
Ubiera now faces two criminal complaints, Katz said. In one, he is charged with assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third and fourth degrees. In the other, he is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first and second degrees, robbery in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third and fourth degrees.
Katz referred to the series of alleged attacks as a “rampage” and the defendant’s “three days of terror.”
