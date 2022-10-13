The man accused of stabbing FDNY Emergency Medical Services Capt. Alison Russo-Elling to death in a sudden, merciless attack on a street corner in Astoria was indicted last Thursday.
Peter Zisopoulos, 34, was charged with murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. He was arraigned via video link from NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in Manhattan and is next due to appear before a judge on Nov. 29.
Russo-Elling, in uniform and on duty, was walking near the corner of 20th Avenue and 41st Street when she was attacked without provocation. Zisopoulos, inset, allegedly knocked her to the ground and stabbed her more than a dozen times before fleeing the scene. She was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved and was pronounced dead there.
The alleged killer ran to his third-floor apartment nearby and barricaded himself inside. Members of the NYPD’s hostage negotiating team and Emergency Services Unit were able to talk to him and get him to surrender.
Zisopoulos faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.
“This is a tragic case and a devastating loss for the family as well as our City,” Katz said in a prepared statement. “FDNY EMS Captain Alison Russo-Elling spent her 25-year career helping others in their time of need. Now, her family mourns her passing because, as alleged, the defendant brutally stabbed Ms. Russo-Elling to death near her workstation in Astoria. Our condolences go out to the family, friends, and colleagues that she leaves behind. The defendant has been indicted on murder charges and faces justice in our courts.”
Russo-Elling was a nearly 25-year veteran of the EMS who responded to the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and, over her career, more than 25,000 911 calls, according to the FDNY. She was honored last week at a wake and funeral collectively called a celebration of life and posthumously promoted from lieutenant to captain.
