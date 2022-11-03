For around 15 minutes last Thursday morning, Linden Boulevard in Cambria Heights turned into the set of an action blockbuster.
After going rogue for around 35 blocks, 44-year-old Dwayne Gaddy crashed a hijacked MTA bus into a utility pole between 233rd and 234th streets, police said. He had allegedly taken control of the vehicle around 197th Street, when he stopped the bus while brandishing what proved to be an air-soft pistol.
“That’s some real movie stuff, for real,” Janelle Nicome, who lives across the street from the crash site, said. “I’ve never heard of anything like that in my entire life.”
Police say the man stopped the bus, firearm on his person, at around 7:23 a.m. The Office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says he was initially denied entry, despite insisting an unknown group of individuals was trying to kill him, before he revealed the weapon and pointed it at the bus.
He then boarded the vehicle, and the bus driver allowed all passengers, approximately 30 in total, to exit before complying with the alleged hijacker’s wishes to keep moving.
The two continued along Linden until Gaddy claimed an elderly pedestrian on the sidewalk was threatening him with a gun, according to Katz. The bus operator attempted to reason with him, all while opening the driver’s side window. The driver jumped out of the window near 231st Street, and the alleged hijacker took control of the bus for two blocks before crashing it into a utility pole between 233rd and 234th streets.
The pole fell on top of the bus. Power was out for more than 60 customers in the area until late Thursday afternoon, per the ConEd website. The site showed no outages in the area shortly after 5 p.m. `
The bus driver and Gaddy were taken to area hospitals where they were treated for minor injuries. The driver suffered bruising on his elbow and hip, lacerations and abrasions on his arm and finger and substantial pain. No other injuries were reported.
Students at the Cambria School of Excellence, located near the crash, were evacuated from the building at around 8 a.m., according to Nicome. Police say the rest of their school day was cancelled.
Arthur Traverso, a 39-year Con Edison veteran on vacation who rents a dwelling across the street from the crash, says he was asleep when he heard the commotion outside.
“I came out here, and being that I work for the company, I called my central control room to let them know this was going on,” he said. “They told me the situation was under control.”
Nicome said oil from the transformer on the utility pole leaked onto the road, leading to concern for a potential spark from the dislodged wires. Crews placed sand on the pavement and residents in the area were not told to evacuate.
“It was crazy, especially for this neighborhood, because things like that don’t usually happen around here,” she said. “It’s a quiet little area.”
Nicome said the bus and transformer were removed around 1:30 p.m.
“I want to thank the responding agencies for their quick response,” Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) said in a statement. “I’m thankful that there were no serious injuries. I would also like to commend the bravery of our bus driver who acted quickly in an attempt to prevent any further injury or loss of life. I will continue working with all stakeholders to ensure this incident is fully investigated and that we work together towards making sure nothing like this ever happens again.”
Gaddy was arraigned on Saturday on a 10-count complaint for charges including grand larceny, robbery, assault, reckless endangerment and unlawful imprisonment. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.
“The alleged actions taken by this defendant not only endangered dozens of commuters, they have also further undermined our sense of safety when using public transit,” Katz said in a statement. “This brazen lawlessness will not go unanswered in Queens County. Thankfully, the incident did not escalate further, thanks to the efforts of the MTA bus driver.”
Police last Thursday asked those who were on the bus or have additional information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). One may also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
