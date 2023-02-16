Nearly two dozen purported members of the Crips gang were hit with a collective 85 counts in an indictment alleging conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, top officials announced Tuesday.
The alleged gangbangers belong to two warring sets of Crips, according to the authorities, one based at the Woodside Houses and the other at the Astoria Houses.
The investigation that led to the charges was sparked by the killing of innocent mother-of-two Gudelia Vallinas, according to Mayor Adams. Vallinas was shot dead by a so-called stray bullet March 12, 2021 near the Woodside-Astoria line as she walked home after running errands for her family.
Adams joined Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz to announce the charges in a press conference.
Saying public safety has always been his administration’s top priority, Adams applauded Katz and the NYPD for “another victory in our work to remove New York’s most dangerous individuals from our communities.”
“Warring gangs are not just a threat to themselves, but to all of us,” Katz said. “The reckless criminality we saw during the course of this investigation is the kind of lawlessness that has killed law-abiding New Yorkers caught in the crossfire of gang gun violence. I commend the NYPD’s Gun Violence Suppression Unit and my Violent Criminal Enterprise Bureau for their outstanding work over the course of this long investigation, and I thank them for the important work they do.”
Sewell praised the same units and said, referring to the defendants, “Their particular reign of retaliatory violence is over. But our work — the work of keeping people safe and free from fear in every New York City neighborhood — goes on.”
An announcement sent by Katz to the media said the majority of the defendants were arraigned last week and listed 21 of the 23 the authorities said were charged. They are Delante Aiken, 21, Tahji Alexander, 25, Kechante Brown, 29, Timothy Brown, 33, Shalimar Carson, 33, Kaiam Donovan, 40, Nasir Fisher, 23, Barkim Hicks, 28, Hakeem Jamison, 28, Amir Jordan, 22, Waliek Mccaskill, 33, Miguel Tapia, 23, Yurhun Palacios, 27, Djuan Price, 32, Elijah Price, 26, Luis Ramirez, 22, Milton Ribot, 22, Sean Roberts, 27, Michael Shepard, 27, Jaheen Stephenson, 21, and David Wilson, 30.
All but Timothy Brown live in Queens. He is from the Bronx. All but Ramirez face up to 25 years in prison if convicted of all charges. He faces up to 4 years.
According to Katz’s office, the war between the two sets of Crips began on Aug. 4, 2018, when Isaiah King of the Woodside Houses assaulted Djuan Price of the Astoria Houses over a drug deal. Price and his brother, Elijah Price, went to Woodside to retaliate the next day. They could not find King but shot his close friend and fellow gangbanger Jaffvonta Reid in the leg, the DA’s Office said.
The feud — which Katz said has seen more than 18 acts of gun violence, including homicide and attempted murder — was fueled by social media and rap videos. The Astoria Crips are in the Rollin’ Crip set and rap as the Hip Hop Boys, according to the DA’s Office. Their Woodside rivals are with the 8 Trey Crip set and rap as Tru Cash Gettas.
The violence often took place in daylight, the authorities said, giving several examples.
On June 14, 2020 at about 6:35 p.m., Woodside Crips Devine Moore and Shepard confronted a passing vehicle they thought a gang member was in. Shepard allegedly fired standing next to an ice cream truck where a little girl was dancing.
In retaliation, Stephenson, Alexander and Aiken allegedly walked into the Woodside complex the next day and fired at gang members who were in a courtyard along with young children. Moore and a bystander were hit. Another such shooting occurred on Aug. 22, 2020, but no one was hurt that time.
Katz’s office also said that multiple incidents involved gang members shooting at people from motor scooters, as Palacios and Tapia allegedly did on May 6, 2021.
