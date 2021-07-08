Jessica Beauvais, the alleged drunk driver with a suspended license who mowed down and killed an NYPD officer in April, was denied bail June 29.
“You hear the defense talk about, ‘She’ll be good, she’ll be fine, put a bracelet on her ankle and she’ll stay home,’” city Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said in a press conference following the court appearance. “Well her actions that day prove that she’ll do anything to flee. She’ll do anything to evade the decisions that she made and, more importantly, the results of those bad decisions.”
Prosecutors say Beauvais was speeding down the Clearview Expressway exit on the Long Island Expressway at 2 a.m. April 27 when she collided into Officer Anastasios Tsakos.
The father of two had been directing traffic from the scene of an earlier fatal crash and attempted to run for his life when Beauvais swerved in his direction.
She hit Tsakos head on. Beauvais attempted to flee the scene, but was surrounded by police about a mile away, the NYPD said. She allegedly tried to escape again by putting the car in reverse but rammed into the police vehicle behind her twice before coming to a final stop and being apprehended.
Hours before the crash, Beauvais posted a two-hour podcast episode on Facebook where she said cops deserved to die as she drank from tiny red plastic cups.
Beauvais, whose blood alcohol content was recorded as nearly twice the legal limit, faces 13 charges and up to 15 years in prison. Her next court date is July 27.
