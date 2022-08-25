Julia Vislocky makes her own luck — at least she puts in the work required to find her collection of four- and even five-leaf clovers.
The soon-to-be first-grader from Forest Hills has found 21 four-leaf clovers and two five-leaf clovers this summer, all during walks with her parents along 108th Street near Yellowstone Park.
“It made my day to see Julia so happy when she found the clovers,” mom Liliana said via email. “We saved and preserved all of her clovers.”
“I am so happy and proud to find the special clovers and hope to find more of them,” Julia said.
Her father, Michael, added, “I wish that this rare discovery will bring Julia lots of luck and happiness.”
Tradition indeed says that clovers with four or five leaves bring good fortune (most have three). And they are rare — about one in 5,000 clovers has four leaves, according to a number of sources, while estimates for the five-leaf variety vary widely, from one in 20,000 to one in a million. The clovers with more than three leaves tend to grow in patches.
Many companies and organizations use the four-leaf clover as a logo, while rocket-launching California-based company SpaceX put one on each of its mission patches for good luck. One tradition says that the four leaves represent luck, faith, hope and love.
Julia, 5, is saving her specimens.
“Julia preserves the clovers and plans to add more clovers to her collection every year,” her parents said via email. “She loves nature, animals and hopes to become a veterinarian and an environmental activist when she grows up.”
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
