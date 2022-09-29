Joe Fuoco’s Music Center, top, entertained the crowds from the 71st Avenue Plaza during the annual Myrtle Avenue Fall Street Festival hosted by the Myrtle Avenue Business Improvement District.
Revelers availed themselves of food, entertainment, music, games and lots of family-friendly activities including children’s rides.
Sponsors of last Sunday’s event included AgeWell, Broadway Stages, BQE Media, CHAI CARE, Empire BlueCross Blue Shield, Fidelis Care, healthfirst, Key Food Fresh ’n Save, Maspeth Federal Savings, Mattone Investors, Mr. T Carting, New York & Atlantic Railway, Planet Fitness, Queens Chamber of Commerce, Queens Chronicle, Queens Courier, Ridgewood Savings Bank, Ridgewood Times, Salz Group, Wendy’s and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
