Mayor Adams announced last Friday that all new schools will be all-electric and that 100 existing schools in environmental justice communities will be converted to all-electric heating by 2030.
On top of that, the initiative — dubbed the “Leading the Charge” plan — will bring high-efficiency LED lighting to 800 schools, which accounts for roughly half of Department of Education facilities, a press release from the Mayor’s Office said.
“New York City is ‘Leading the Charge’ in fighting climate change, giving our young people the tools for a great education and preparing them for the green jobs of the present and the future,” Adams said in a statement. “Under this bold plan, we will not only electrify 100 schools but also ensure that we never again build a school in New York City that runs on fossil fuels.”
Department of Education Chancellor David Banks applauded the plan.
“Schools are the centers of our communities, and it is paramount that our buildings and facilities operate in a way that bolster healthy learning environments for our students and support a cleaner city for New Yorkers, young and old,” he said in a statement.
The $4 billion plan will contribute to the city’s efforts to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 50 percent from 2006 to 2030, as required by Local Law 97, which was enacted in 2019. The Mayor’s Office estimates that the project will account for 3 percent of that.
Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), who chairs the Committee on Environmental Protection, praised the initiative.
“Climate change is one of the biggest threats facing this city and our country,” he said in a statement. “It is crucial New York City lead by example and invest in clean energy.”
Queens Borough President Donovan Richards agreed. “There is no question we need to take urgent action to solve the climate change crisis, so it is very encouraging to see the city be a leader in this effort,” he said in a statement. “The elimination of highly polluting No. 4 heating oil from our school system and beyond will be particularly beneficial and is something I have been calling for for a long time.”
Of the overall $4 billion, the city has, at this point, committed half; the source of the rest will be identified in the coming years, Adams’ office said.
A number of new schools in Queens and throughout the rest of the city are already in the works. Asked about how last Friday’s announcement would affect those projects, Kevin Ortiz, a spokesperson for the School Construction Authority, said that those currently in the design phase and earlier will be all-electric.
The Mayor’s Office also said that $520 million has been allocated over the next two fiscal years to electrify the first 19 of the 100 existing schools.
Asked about which schools in Queens would be among those 19, Ortiz told the Chronicle that the existing 100 have not yet been identified.
He did say, however, that the agency is “exploring” options in South Jamaica and Eastern Queens, though specific schools have yet to be determined.
