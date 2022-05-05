It was an all-hands-on-deck situation last week in a fire that claimed one man’s life in a residential cellar in South Jamaica, which officials say was illegally converted.
Colin Cyrus, 61, of 114-35 Bedell St. was pronounced dead on April 27 after the authoriites received a 911 call at 4:28 a.m. about a fire erupting and discovered him unconscious and unresponsive, with severe burns to his body, the NYPD said.
A dozen FDNY units and 60 firefighters were dispatched to the two-family private dwelling, according to an FDNY spokesman.
“Firefighters quickly removed one civilian victim of the fire soon after arrival and transferred care to EMS,” the FDNY spokesman said to the Queens Chronicle via email. “EMS pronounced the patient dead on the scene.”
There were no other victims and the fire was under control by 5:10 a.m., he said.
“There does not appear to be any signs of criminality at this time,” said the NYPD. “The investigation remains ongoing.”
In response to the fatal fire, the FDNY Fire Safety Education Unit shared safety information later that day at NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health, South Queens at 114-02 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in St. Albans, according to the agency’s Twitter page.
For tips on fire safety visit fdnysmart.org.
A city Department of Buildings spokesman said inspectors were called to the scene the day of the fire to conduct a structural stability inspection of the two-family house and said the cellar (defined as mostly below ground unlike basements that are above ground) sustained significant fire damage, with charred joists and destroyed interior walls.
The upper floors of the house had moderate fire damage as well and the neighboring property at 114-31 Bedell St. had minor fire damage to the vinyl siding, added the DOB spokesman.
Upon being notified by first responders that the victim living in the cellar died, DOB inspectors found a large 8-foot by 15-foot structure made of concrete masonry unit blocks that had been illegally constructed in the rear yard attached to the main house, according to the spokesman. As a result of the examination, a full vacate order was issued for the home and the property owner received a violation for the alleged illegal occupancy and unpermitted work to create the cellar apartment, as well as the rear structure.
Using a cellar as an apartment is illegal in the city, but dwellings are legal in permitted basements if they comply with applicable safety and code regulations, added the DOB spokesman.
The American Red Cross also responded to the disaster to provide emergency relocation incident to four adults who were living at the residence, according to John Waldman, a spokesman for the nonprofit.
“The Red Cross assesses the needs of each client and how it can best provide these clients with assistance that may include temporary housing, mental health and physical health counseling, as well as stipends for food, clothing and other basic but essential needs,” Waldman said to the Chronicle via email.
