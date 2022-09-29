State Sen. John Liu held a senior social mixer at the Glow Community Center in Flushing on Tuesday afternoon.
Roughly 200 people attended, some of whom are shown at center.
The festivities included food and giveaways, but the carnival games were the highlight of the afternoon.
Above, community members had the chance to shoot their shot in a game of cup pong — no beer included. Others used the afternoon as an opportunity to dress up their lawmaker through a game of “Pin the Tie on Senator Liu,” at top.
The event is one of two the senator is hosting this week in honor of Senior Appreciation Month. The second will be a pizza party, which is scheduled for today at 2 p.m. at Commonpoint Queens Bay Terrace Center & Pool Club.
