The St. Pat’s for All Parade lived up to its billing again Sunday, as crowds turned out for marchers and entertainers of all persuasions along Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside and then Woodside, ending up at Woodside Avenue and 58th Street. Community groups, elected officials, advocates, performers, residents — all turned out for the big event. To see more photos than we could fit here, visit qchron.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- An ‘existential threat’ from Albany
- Howard Beach champs storm tournament
- Short plays long on entertainment at Secret Theatre
- State set to double cannabis licenses
- Casino opponents rally in Flushing
- 20 teens ransack restaurant in College Point
- Queens Blvd. subway signal work starts 3/17
- City, DC 37 reach tentative contract
- Cat abuse found in two neighborhoods
- Glendale man busted in ghost gun investigation
Images
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Weekly News Headline
Would you like to receive our weekly news email? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.