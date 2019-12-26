All aboard again at Astoria Blvd. station

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, by its own admission, still has a way to go before renovations to the Astoria Boulevard station on the N/W line are complete, but on Dec. 18 the station opened to passenger service for the for time since mid-March.

“In addition to the continuing installation of four elevators, we have a few other thing’s we’re working on,” the MTA said in an update report posted on its website.

The station, opened in 1917, connects with the Q19 bus as well as the M60 Select Bus Service to LaGuardia Airport.

To date crews have built a new mezzanine, strengthened column foundations, built two new street staircases and four to and from the platform, installed new LED lighting and constructed new canopy roofs on the platform.

Remaining on the to-do list are the four elevators, scheduled to be completed in 2020. Also still under way are two more new street staircases, new benches, digital signs and platform stair enclosures.

Since 2017 the MTA has renovated stations on the N/W’s Astoria line at 30th, 36th and 39th avenues as well as Broadway.

Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), in a statement issued by his office on Dec. 19, said he was pleased about the reopening — to a point.

“This has been a long few months for a lot of us who use this station, but I’m glad to see the Authority kept its word on finishing this December,” the councilman said.

But Constantinides, who has openly and repeatedly criticized the MTA for not including elevators in any of the four previous station renovations, said his office and Astoria residents will hold the MTA accountable to make sure the Astoria Boulevard elevators are installed on time.

“Astoria has been an accessibility desert for too long, and we won’t stop fighting until every station in western Queens can be used by everyone,” he said.

Astoria’s Broadway and Steinway Street stops are slated for full accessibility upgrades in the MTA’s proposed five-year, $51.5 billion capital improvement budget [see separate story in some editions or at qchron,com].

State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) also welcomed the restoration of passenger service.

“I am pleased the Astoria Boulevard station has finally re-opened,” he said in a statement emailed to the Chronicle. “It provides an important service to thousands of western Queens commuters each day. I look forward to the long awaited elevators being completed in the coming months.”