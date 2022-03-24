The future of transit to LaGuardia Airport is back up in the air, and Gov. Hochul is taking Queens residents along for the ride.
East Elmhurst residents got a chance last Wednesday night to review plans for a new transit link to LaGuardia Airport after Hochul’s decision last October to scuttle the previous governor’s AirTrain project between the airport and Willets Point.
At the event the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey showcased 14 different ideas including light rails, buses, subway extensions, a ferry route and an ambiguous “emerging technology” option to improve transportation to and from the airport. The second in-person public workshop will be held on March 24 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Astoria World Manor.
Residents were able to share feedback with Port Authority representatives, which will then be considered by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority along with estimated ridership, connectivity, construction costs and environmental factors to determine the next steps of the process.
“What the end result is — is there a selection? Is there a recommendation? — that’s to be determined. We’re not there yet,” said Hersh Parekh, the Port Authority’s director of government and community relations.
What is for certain is that one of the rail options looks nearly identical to former Gov. Cuomo’s AirTrain, which would have used an elevated light rail to connect LaGuardia and the Willets Point 7 train and Long Island Rail Road stations.
That’s the one that Assemblyman Jeffrion Aubry (D-Corona) said he favors.
“From my perspective, that option was always the most reasonable and caused the least disruption in this particular area,” said Aubry.
The lawmaker dismissed two subway extensions and several of the light rail projects because they involve a small section of underground track.
“All of the ones that send you below grade mean this project isn’t going to happen for another 30 years,” he said.
One of the subway plans would extend the N line from the 30th Avenue Station on an elevated track along the Grand Central Parkway, and the other would extend the N/W line using an elevated track from the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard Station along 19th Avenue.
One light rail project involves constructing a line starting at the 61st Street-Woodside Station with connections to the 7 line and LIRR. Another light rail travels up 7 miles from Jamaica Station to the airport along the Van Wyck Expressway and Grand Central Parkway. One travels on an elevated track along the Grand Central Parkway from the Astoria-Ditmars Boulevard Station. And the final one would travel from a proposed Interborough Express rail terminal on 74th Street in Jackson Heights along an elevated track next to the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.
All the light rail options except for the Willets Point AirTrain idea and the Jamaica Station line would involve tunneling under the landing approach area southwest of the airport.
Aubry wasn’t alone in his feeling that the original plan would be the most practical. Larinda Hooks, president of the East Elmhurst Corona Civic Association, said it was still her top pick as well.
“I feel like that’s the one that’s not impacting — more or less — anybody’s backyards, and their blocks that they gotta drive [through] all the time,” Hooks said.
Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights), a vocal critic of the original AirTrain plan who was also in attendance, came away with a very different impression. She said that she was in favor of several of the new options, but her two conditions for approval were that the system provide a one-fare ride from Manhattan to the airport and that it have a stop for residents in the East Elmhurst Corona area.
“You just can’t ignore the people who live around the airport,” she told the Chronicle.
Ramos also liked several of the plans that would add bus access to the airport, namely one that would travel along the Q70 route in a dedicated bus lane, but she suggested they should happen anyway.
One Ditmars Boulevard resident who asked not to be named said that she had also been impressed by the five bus route options — all of which involve dedicated bus lanes. The resident said that her decision would be based on what would be the least disruptive for her. She had been against the original idea for the light rail because she was afraid it would bring back the experience of heavy construction when LaGuardia was being renovated.
“We felt the house vibrate,” she said.
“I was liking the extension of the N and W train, but then I saw that there will be construction as well,” she added, referencing the tunneling in that plan.
Another East Elmhurst resident said that he was waiting to see about more community investment before making up his mind on the project.
“I’m not looking at the designs as much as I’m looking at what they’re gonna pour into the community in terms of benefits,” said George Dixon, president of the Corona East Elmhurst NAACP.
Maps of the mass transit options under consideration the Port Authority can be viewed online at bit.ly/3L5PItk.
