“I don’t see the turtles,” said one little girl who excitedly approached the Bowne Park pond on her tricycle Monday.
That’s because passersby could not see much of anything beyond the blooms of algae dispersed throughout the pond.
While that has been a common sight at Bowne Park for years, that was before the city spent $3.6 million and eight years’ worth of work on preventing that very problem, a job completed just over two months ago.
Two women walking around the pond’s perimeter Monday afternoon said they had seen some algae forming in the pond about a month ago, but that the problem has gotten astronomically worse since then.
Around that time, Flushing resident Anthony Szymanski, who first notified the Chronicle of the issue last weekend, noticed the algae building up. He sent a 311 request on June 8, which was marked as closed June 26, saying the Department of Parks and Recreation had “completed the requested work order and corrected the problem.”
“They got to get a hold of the contractor, because after two months, it’s like this?” Szymanski said.
As of Monday afternoon, the southern end of the pond was in slightly better shape than the northern end, where the park’s beloved turtles swam through clouds of algae, maneuvering around plastic water bottles and other debris at the surface. Still, the Chronicle observed two turtles that appeared to be dead, floating atop the green sheet of algae.
When the Chronicle attended the pond’s ribbon cutting on May 4, former Councilman Paul Vallone expressed excitement about the three new sprinkler cannons, which are designed to aerate the water and shoot geysers of water in the air in unison.
But the Chronicle found Monday the fountains were not in their usual aesthetically pleasing form. Instead, they went off sporadically, often producing a weak spurt of water, if at all. Other times, the fountain clicked, but failed to produce any kind of release.
Indeed, that is part of the problem: Parks Department spokesperson Dan Kastanis said one water cannon and the pond’s refill system are “offline due to mechanical issues discovered post-construction.” He added they are expected to be back in action “this summer.”
The office of Councilmember Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone) said a part is needed to mend the fountain, but that it could be fixed as soon as next week. The Parks Department confirmed that, and said a part for the refill system is also en route.
Paladino is not concerned about the quick return of problems at the pond.
“Things break,” she told the Chronicle in a statement. “It’s a park fountain part and it needs replacement; it’s not a big deal.”
As for the water’s health, the Parks Department said a June 14 inspection determined the recent algae bloom is a species known as filamentous algae, which form at the surface and are natural components of ponds and lakes that provide oxygen for wildlife. They are not harmful; the agency added that the pond is healthier than ever, and said any turtle deaths of late were likely due to heat stress.
While the Chronicle observed strands of algae reaching down beyond the surface, the Parks Department maintained the pond is healthy when asked about it, and said the pond will continue to be inspected.
