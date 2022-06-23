Alex Joseph-Pauline, known to many as Al Pauline or “Coach Al,” was the “neighborhood dad” of Rochdale for decades, serving the community as a public school teacher, coach, mentor and much more.
More than 100 attendees gathered at the intersection of 176th Street and 134th Road, adjacent to where Joseph-Pauline grew up in Rochdale Village, for a street co-naming last Saturday in his honor.
The road also leads to PS 80, where Joseph-Pauline taught, and the South Rochdale Playground where he led basketball clinics.
Joseph-Pauline, who passed away in 2019 after battling cancer, lived most of his life in Rochdale Village.
“What makes this community so special is the everyday people who live here and care so deeply about their neighbors, especially our seniors and our young people,” said Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) at the ceremony.
“Rochdale Village residents look out for one another and support each other in every way they can. One such unsung hero was Alex Pauline, who grew up in Circle Four and basically called Rochdale Village home all of his life.”
Joseph-Pauline grew up playing basketball in the South Rochdale Playground and he and most of his family attended PS 80, where he later worked as a custodian, teacher and coach.
In 1988, he created a nonprofit basketball program called “Drug Free That’s Me,” which was held on the weekends on the basketball court at South Rochdale Playground.
“Al would use halftime at the games to preach and teach to the young men and women about the effects of drug and alcohol use, crime, African-American culture, and about life itself,” Gary Clifton stated at the ceremony.
Clifton, who works at MS 72 and runs the program Recreational Inner-City Sports Education, worked with Joseph-Pauline and recalled the support he got from him as the two battled cancer together in 2019.
“When I was going through that, he was actually more concerned with me than he was his own self,” Clifton said. “He uplifted me a lot. I’ll always be appreciative of that.”
He continued, “He was someone that impacted so many lives in a positive way. He formed many relationships through education, the game of basketball and being a true leader in the neighborhood. He’s taught many life lessons that helped change most of us for the better.”
Many of Coach Al’s players went on to do big things, including former Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom, originally from South Jamaica, and Joseph-Pauline’s own son, Aleek, who went on to play professional basketball abroad, and who still hosts clinics and largely organized the street co-naming.
After the ceremony, they held a free basketball clinic at the South Rochdale Playground. Kids took part in drills and enjoyed BBQ with family.
The Elite Marching Band of Queens New York, led by Larry Cathan, brought the beats with an opening performance of “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough,” a dramatic drum roll for the unveiling of the street sign and a celebratory march to the playground.
In a true sign of community, a round of applause was given for the homeowner at the street corner who provided power so a noisy generator did not have to be used.
“Me and my family are truly blessed to have had Alex Joseph-Pauline as our king,” said Aleek Joseph-Pauline of his father.
It was a labor of love, he said, to make the street co-naming a reality and he worked with the speaker’s office for over a year to get it done.
Joseph-Pauline’s wife and other children were present, too: Dolores Joseph-Pauline, whom he met when the two attended York College together and who opened the ceremony with a prayer; their son Deon Johnson; and daughter Sahlia Joseph-Pauline.
“It is an honor,” said his daughter. “I’m so appreciative that the community recognizes community leaders.”
She said she grew up sharing her dad with the community and did not realize the impact he left on them until she got older.
Now, she has graduated as a doctor and helps pre-med students get through medical school.
Shawn Chandler, who lived near Joseph-Pauline and taught at the same school with him, remembered him as a teacher and family man with a sense of humor.
“He made you laugh, he made you think,” Chandler said.
“When you were on the basketball courts, he made you think not only about basketball but about how you represent yourself and respect others.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) knew Joseph-Pauline personally and remarked on his choosing to stay and give back to the community that raised him.
“He is a true hero of our community who deserves to have a street sign in his name, who deserves to have his memory preserved,” said Comrie.
“I would say to all of you, pay it forward and pass it on to someone else. We have other young people in our community that need your guiding hand,” he said.
