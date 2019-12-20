Albany hits brakes on e-bike legislation

Two Queens legislators are at odds with Gov. Cuomo, if not yet at an impasse, on pending legislation that would legalize the use of electric bikes and scooters around New York State.

Assemblywoman Nily Rozic (D-Fresh Meadows) and state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst) hosted a rally at Corona Plaza on Dec. 13 calling on Cuomo to sign a bill that would legalize electric scooters and a class of electric bicycles that often are the preferred mode of transportation for delivery workers, particularly those delivering food for restaurants.

Battery-powered pedal-assist bikes, which gain speed only when a rider pedals, are legal, but the faster throttle-control bikes, like scooters, are not. Tickets for riding them can run hundreds of dollars and the NYPD has the authority to seize illegal bikes on sight.

Ramos and Rozic were joined in Corona by advocates for immigrants, delivery riders and cyclists, among others.

“New York is at the crux of a transportation revolution and we have an amazing opportunity to change the lives of thousands of people by legalizing e-bikes and e-scooters and giving them accessible, reliable and environmentally friendly transit alternatives,” Ramos said in a statement issued by her office. “I’m hopeful that we will deliver justice to all of the delivery workers who look forward to this law as a means to perform their jobs safely and with peace of mind.”

“While the city’s crackdown on delivery workers continues putting thousands of immigrant workers at risk, we still have an opportunity to deliver economic justice by signing this bill,” Rozic said. “From the criminalization of unregulated e-bikes to transit deserts that could benefit from improved connectivity, we are only one step away from introducing sustainable, micromobility options in New York.”

In an email to the Chronicle, Caitlin Girouard, Cuomo’s press secretary, said there are concerns.

“Since June, we have raised very significant safety and operational concerns as well as technical errors riddled throughout the legislation,” she said.

Girouard also wrote that more than 900 bills passed both houses of the Legislature in the session that ended in June, and that more than 150 remain under review by the Counsel’s Office and the Division of the Budget.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that the bills, as written, are responsible, enforceable and accomplish their intended purpose,” she concluded.

Mayor de Blasio has supported the enforcement efforts but Ramos and Rozic said their backers include the New York League of Conservation Voters, the Queens Chamber of Commerce and the New York Conference of Mayors, among others.

“New York City needs Gov. Cuomo to correct the wrongs committed by Mayor de Blasio by signing this bill,” said Marco Conner, deputy director of Transportation Alternatives, in the legislators’ press release.

“At the direction of the mayor, immigrant New Yorkers are ticketed in excess of $500 and have their livelihood confiscated, all for using vehicles which are environmentally-friendly, reduce congestion, and are nearly as safe as traditional bicycles ... Gov. Cuomo can end this by signing the bill now.”