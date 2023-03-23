Queens residents can complain about street parking as often or more than the Metropolitan Transportation Authority says it needs new sources of revenue.
A budget bill that has passed muster in the state Senate theoretically addresses both concerns, but what will come of it is far from certain at this point.
The Senate last week prepared its single-house transportation and economic development bill, all while the Senate, Assembly and Gov. Hochul worked on her proposed $227 billion budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning April 1.
Part DDDD would, if eventually passed into law as written, allow New York City to create a residential parking permit program. It would allow the city to charge residents up to $30 per month to park on the street in areas designated for residential permits.
The money collected could, according to published reports, raise up to $400 million for the MTA.
The idea has been considered in the past, particularly in places like Astoria, Long Island City and other neighborhoods near subway lines, as people are known to drive from the suburbs, park on an unmetered street and hop the subway to Manhattan.
The catch is that it leaves it to the City Council to set up the program and establish regulations, such as how and by whom the program would be enforced.
Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria) supported the proposal in published reports.
“Residential parking permits have been requested by many New Yorkers for years,” Gianaris told the New York Post. “At a time when the MTA faces a historic budget crisis, giving New York City this option is a good way to raise revenue and benefit our neighborhoods at the same time.”
Gianaris’ office told the Chronicle the $400 million would show up in the state budget when and if the Council enacts the plan. If not, the money would have to be found from other sources.
The Old Astoria Neighborhood Association, in a press release sent to the Chronicle, said the group is open to some sort of program in the future and agrees with the transfer of authority for the matter from the state to the city.
OANA wants first to see how congestion pricing — a proposal to charge drivers for entering Manhattan below 60th Street that is under federal review — impacts parking, as Astoria is served by two major bridges and a number of highways.
While OANA supports congestion pricing, it is concerned about the potential impact in the outer boroughs.
“[A]lways be aware of unintended consequences, and chief among those would be the loss of parking in the outer boroughs,” the press release said. “We feel there is a likelihood that local parking will be taken up by drivers from outside the neighborhood to avoid congestion pricing tolls.”
OANA said each neighborhood requires individual study and that each could have different rates.
The group also said the fee for permits must be high enough to cover the costs of enforcing the regulations.
“Without enforcement, this program would be useless,” the press release states.
Councilman Justin Brannan (D-Brooklyn), who serves as chairman of the Finance Committee, told the Chronicle in an email that he isn’t impressed with the bill.
“I do not support this proposal. In some neighborhoods (parts of Manhattan or beach neighborhoods in the summer — for instance Coney Island in July) it might make sense but in most outer borough neighborhoods it does not. The reason you can’t find a parking spot is not because people from Kentucky are parking on your block but because there are more cars than parking spots on your block.”
Brannan also called any proposal to use permit fees to fund the MTA “a non-starter.
“We all want a fully-funded, reliable and safe MTA but New York City taxpayers already subsidize over 70% of the MTA’s operating budget!! Charging people for a sticker that would still not guarantee you a parking spot would just be cost-shifting to another backdoor tax on working middle class New Yorkers living in outer borough transit deserts.”
Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton), chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, said in an email that any proposal that passed in Albany would be given all due consideration.
“Several of my colleagues have introduced legislation on neighborhood-specific residential parking permit programs,” she said. “We will review and discuss this State Senate proposal, as well as any other state proposals to fund MTA service.”
Brooks-Powers added that Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) has proposed expanding the Fair Fares program, with the aim of nearly doubling the number of bus, subway, and Access-A-Ride users eligible for reduced-fares and increase MTA ridership.
Robert Sinclair Jr., senior manager of public affairs for AAA Northeast, said the organization has not reviewed the matter, but would do so when and if it is “fully formed into a legislative initiative.”
Mayor Adams’ office did not respond to a request for comment on the matter.
A spokesman for Gov. Hochul did not address the parking permit matter specifically, saying in an email, “she looks forward to working with the legislature on a final budget that meets the needs of all New Yorkers.”
