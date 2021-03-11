Queens residents and movie fans might be disappointed by “Coming 2 America.”
Despite its title, most of the film, in which Eddie Murphy reprises his 1988 role as Prince Akeem of Zamunda, takes place in the fictional African nation.
And unlike the original movie, which saw Akeem and his best friend, Semmi, travel to New York with 1980s city shots, the new one was filmed in Georgia.
King Jaffe Joffer, played again by James Earl Jones, is dying and tells Akeem that the prince fathered a son during his first visit to Queens. Zamundian tradition allows only for a male successor to the throne and Akeem has three daughters. So Akeem will have to go back to the Big Apple.
The set up for a good movie is there: Akeem and Semmi go to New York with a sketch of what his son would look like. But instead of having them exploring the gentrified city of 2019 — an apartment complex is now at the Queens Boulevard site where McDowell’s stood in for Wendy’s in 1988 — they find him outside Madison Square Garden almost immediately.
Lavelle, played by Jermaine Fowler, believes Akeem is truly his father pretty quickly. If someone in a Mets jacket outside Madison Square Garden said he was a king and that you were his child, wouldn’t you be a little skeptical?
Lavelle and his mother, played by Leslie Jones, go to Zamunda. Lavelle is to marry the daughter of a neighboring nation but he falls in love with a royal groomer. The movie becomes a retread of the original.
In the original, Akeem looked for love though he was ordered to marry someone else. Here, the predictable happens with Lavelle.
The movie falls flat when Murphy isn’t on the screen. A high point of the film is when Akeem and Semmi visit the barbershop from the original, with Murphy and Hall playing old barbers and customers. Instead of comparing Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis and Rocky Marciano, they are now discussing Floyd Mayweather’s wins over Manny Pacquaio and Conor McGregor.
Murphy also reappears as soul singer Randy Watson and Hall reprises his role as Reverend Brown.
Other highlights include cameos from Louie Anderson, Morgan Freeman, Gladys Knight and Dikembe Mutombo.
De-aging CGI is used very well for a flashback scene when Akeem and Semmi go to a New York club. The special effects add to footage from the original movie.
The best scene in the movie is between Murphy and John Amos, who reprises his role as Akeem’s father-in-law and owner of McDowell’s, not to be mistaken with that similarly named fast-food chain.
Wesley Snipes gives a fun performance as General Izzi, the leader of Nexdoria.
But a cameo from Salt-N-Pepa, Murphy wearing a Mets jacket and a shot of the 7 train is as Queens as this movie gets.
In a recent interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” Murphy said he is thinking about another sequel for when he is 75 years old. If that movie happens, we can hope Akeem spends some more time back in the borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.