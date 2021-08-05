A minority-owned and operated service company with more than 100 positions available at the airports in Queens is holding a job fair Aug. 18 in Jamaica.
Red Eye Aviation Services is looking to fill jobs in areas including customer service, ramp, baggage, cargo warehouse, driving and more at both Kennedy and LaGuardia.
The Queens Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring the event, along with City Councilman Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), Borough President Donovan Richards and the city Department of Small Business Services.
“As the pandemic comes to a close, Queens is springing back to life with companies hiring,” the Chamber of Commerce says in an announcement of the job fair.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harvest Room, the event space operated by the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. at 90-40 160 St. Participants may register via queenschamber.org/events.
Red Eye, which also is based in Jamaica, says it provides staffing, resources and services nationwide and is “passionate” about hiring based on skills and experience but also looks at each applicant’s “personality and soft skills.”
