It was 1979 when a young nurse from Forest Hills named Ellen Matzer was confronted with what she recently described as “the first cluster of young men who died suddenly.”
At the time, she was employed at Roosevelt Hospital in Manhattan and she and some of her colleagues began to notice “some suspicious cases.”
With no interhospital reporting back then, everybody assumed the illnesses were confined to that particular facility, she said.
What they and countless others were dealing with, it would be discovered, was a devastating epidemic that would eventually take hold around the world.
Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, commonly referred to as AIDS, was at first unidentified, unnamed and frequently left unmentioned. Despite its covert existence, it evolved into a widespread killer.
Forty years later, Matzer and a longtime colleague, Flushing native Valery Hughes, wrote a book on their experiences dating to those early days, “Nurses on the Inside: Stories of the HIV/AIDS Epidemic in NYC.”
Writing the book led them to “reflect back on a lot of cases,” Matzer said. One of the earliest, she recalled, was a French physician, who suffered from “such a strange presentation of pneumonia,” which led to respiratory failure, being hooked up to a ventilator and, in a short time, death.
“We thought back on all these other strange cases,” she said. “Young men in respiratory failure who died within days or hours.”
According to history.com, health officials first became aware of the disease in 1981. American leaders remained largely silent for four years after that, the site indicates.
The disease originated in Kinshasa, capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, according to the site. From there, it says, the disease spread to Haiti and the Caribbean, jumping to New York City around 1970.
Today, “nobody’s talking about AIDS anymore,” Matzer said, but “it’s not by any means over.”
In the early years, besides dealing with the dangers of the disease itself, those suffering from it had to contend with the stigma that came with it, and the potential to be outed as homosexuals, as AIDS was originally looked upon as “the gay cancer.”
Of course, that perspective has evolved over the ensuing decades. Matzer pointed out, though, that the disease “has not really been overcome everywhere in the world. AIDS is still underground in some countries.” As examples, she pointed to Malaysia, a country in southeast Asia where she said there remains a lack of awareness and homophobia still runs rampant, and to Chechnya in the southern part of Russia, where known homosexuals continue to face brutal persecution at the hands of the government.
In the United States, Matzer suggested that “most of the public persona of AIDS changed because of a man named Larry Kramer.”
Kramer, a playwright and activist who died in May, was one of the founders of the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, an organization in support of people who test positive for HIV, which, according to Matzer, was first identified as the causative virus of AIDS in 1983.
Two years later, the actor Rock Hudson died of the disease, placing it front and center in the public’s eye. Two years after that, in 1987, a march on Washington for lesbian and gay rights brought AIDS activists to the forefront and led many participants to start their own lesbian and gay rights organizations.
After an extended silence, then-President Ronald Reagan finally addressed the AIDS issue that same year, after the disease had spread to more than 100 countries around the world and deaths among its victims were estimated at 20,000.
The 1970s were “a very frightening time,” said Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights), who came out to his mother at the age of 17. It was a time of sexual liberation, he recalled, when living styles were “more freestyle” than they are today.
But “everything came to a crashing end” with the emergence of the disease that was referred to as the GRID (or gay-related immune deficiency) syndrome, he said.
“No one knew how you got it or what to do,” he said.
Because of the misnomer, there was “a lot of discrimination that went with it,” he said, adding that the disease was considered by some to be God’s punishment for being gay. The public’s widespread ignorance of the disease led Dromm to become the activist he remains today.
He equated the reaction at the time to that accorded the emergence of COVID-19, leading to prejudice against the Asian community.
“I survived one plague,” the HIV-negative Dromm said, “only now to live through a second one.”
Flushing native John Brandes became a volunteer emergency medical technician at the age of 18, as the AIDS epidemic was beginning to rage.
“Back then, nobody knew how you caught it. Nobody in our organization addressed how to handle AIDS patients,” he said.
He recalled one particularly painful moment in time, one which continues to haunt him to this day.
“A woman called our headquarters, saying her son had a high fever,” he recalled. But because of the lack of knowledge, “We were told that no fevers of unknown origin should be transferred by us. We told the woman we couldn’t take the job, that she had to go through 911. She was distraught.
“Looking back with what we know, I regret having turned down that call. I wish we had the understanding to have done better.”
As information began to emerge, “Our hesitance at addressing AIDS patients began to ease,” he said.
Former Long Islander Bart Koon-Cosgrove, who worked for the Department of Social Services before forging a career for himself as a much in-demand hairdresser, now lives in Nantucket, Mass., where he developed an unusual perspective on the emergence of the virus.
“We were insulated from AIDS. We didn’t see any of the beginning of it,” he said, adding that “we heard about it from friends in New York.
“Nantucket people don’t put up with prejudice very well. I have never had a truly overt homophobic experience. I’m sure we have our homophobes, but they have to be quiet about it, even more so today.”
Heavily affected by the epidemic was professional actor and architect Tom Keeling, a native of Virginia who recalled being on tour in a show when he picked up a copy of a trade newspaper and discovered he had lost 14 friends to the disease in a single month.
“It was devastating,” he said. Altogether, he lost “hundreds of friends.”
He recalled one particularly tragic event. He was performing in the Los Angeles company of the musical “Cats,” and noticed that a fellow cast member had been losing an inordinate amount of weight.
“He died between the matinee and evening performances,” Keeling remembered. “You’re trying to keep people laughing and people are dying around you.”
Jeffrey Piekarsky, a retired teacher from Forest Hills, was diagnosed as HIV-positive 25 years ago.
“People were still dying” of the disease, he said. “I was lucky. Medications were first coming out. I went from being pretty sick to doing pretty well.”
AIDS, he added, is no longer the automatic death sentence it once was.
But he still recalls the stigma that often accompanied the illness. “Most of my friends were good” about it, he said. “A few cut me off. They couldn’t deal with it. I just have to accept that.”
Piekarsky sees a bright side to the AIDS epidemic. “When I was a kid, I never came out. In high school, it wouldn’t have crossed my mind to come out. Now, it’s very different. Gay marriage — go figure.”
Society, in general, is “way more accepting of gay people,” he said. “It’s become socially unacceptable to be homophobic in normal society. When I was kid, that was the norm.”
Keeling doesn’t quite see things the same way.
“It still carries a stigma,” he said of the disease. “The gay community is not embracing.” He cited as a case in point a friend who tested positive for HIV. “All his gay friends disappeared,” he said.
But he credits the disease with encouraging the medical world to do “a lot of work on the immune system.”
Brandes noted that because of AIDS, “the definition of infection control became more refined.” And universal precautions, including the use of barrier protection when healthcare providers are engaged in patient contact, were first stressed during the rise of AIDS, he said.
And Koon-Cosgrove said of his neighbors, “The majority of this community learned that it’s actually easier and better to be honest and compassionate than secretive and hateful. It brought out the best of our community.”
He also believes that “a large number of people in the general population began to see gay people as we really are: very diverse, of every color, every class, every ethnicity. We’re not uniform, homogeneous. We began to be perceived as individuals.”
What silver lining does Dromm see in the years that have followed the rise of the AIDS epidemic? “It helped gay people to realize our lives are valid,” he said.
