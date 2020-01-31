Aid for seniors wanting work

Senior citizens looking for employment opportunities are invited to attend a Feb. 7 meeting of the Queens Interagency Council on Aging that will focus on what’s available.

The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. at room 213 of Queens Borough Hall, located at 120-55 Queens Blvd. in Kew Gardens. A continental breakfast will be served.

While the meeting is free and open to the public, space is limited and preregistration is required. Those wishing to attend may call QICA at (718) 268-5954 or send an email to qicany@aol.com.

“Have you considered employment in your ‘Golden Years?’” QICA asks in an announcement of the event. Are you having a difficult time financially in making ends meet? Would you like to use your spare time in the pursuit of learning where your life’s work experience, wisdom and common sense is valued? Then join us on February 7th to hear experts in the field discuss training and employment opportunities at no cost to you.”

Representatives of government agencies and other organizations will be present, and the keynote address will be given by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), who hosts job fairs just for seniors.