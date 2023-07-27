Last week, seven major AI companies met with President Biden at the White House to voluntarily commit to taking steps surrounding managing risks with artificial intelligence.
The companies were Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI.
To learn more about issues surrounding AI technology and what steps are being taken in New York in regard to artificial intelligence, the Queens Chronicle spoke to Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), chairman on the subcommittee on Internet and New Technology. He is also the lead sponsor on a bill to regulate the technology.
Recently, to see if AI could take the job of a lawmaker, Vanel created a prompt for AutoGPT, one of the leading programs in the industry, to draft a bill.
“I wanted to see if they will kill us,” Vanel told the Chronicle. “How far are we from job replacement?”
After giving AutoGPT the power to draft its own bill, the technology researched gaps in New York State law and came up with legislation that would grant tenants throughout the state the right to request copies of their leases twice a year, regardless of rental type, within two hours.
“It found a gap in the law,” said Vanel. “There was no one complaining about it. There were no articles complaining about it. It didn’t look for the obvious ... We had to modify a few things when it came to the tasks, but it wrote the bill, the memo — everything. I was amazed by the general intelligence that it took in order for it to do that.”
Vanel said that humans have always traded jobs and technology for convenience.
“These open AI systems have been available for less than a year and I’m concerned that they can take your job. They can write articles, they can write music, they can do all kinds of things,” Vanel said.
Vanel said the Legislature passed a bill to put a task force together to help figure out what guardrails around should be put up with AI and automation. Gov. Hochul has until December to sign the bill.
Hochul’s Office said that she will review the legislation.
The Robotics, AI and Automation Commission bill would bring experts together to construct “future-proof” legislation to effectively mitigate the potential risks posed by the artificial intelligence.
“One thing that is interesting, the lead technology officer for Google quit ... he wasn’t allowed to talk about his concerns,” said the assemblyman. “He is the godfather of AI ... He is concerned about how rapidly it is evolving ... He is worried about deep machine learning.”
Vanel said people can program software to tell it not to hurt humans, but Geoffrey Hinton, the former Google executive, believes that the technology will one day be able to program itself and override such prompts.
“The program will be able to self-program and outthink us,” Vanel said. “Part of the issue is that designers have been creating them to mimic human understanding and to use our reasoning.”
That will have an impact on education, warfare and the labor market, Vanel said.
“Our defense systems already use drones to kill people,” he said. “Look at the War in Ukraine ... NYPD sent robo dogs into the projects without getting the lawmakers’ permission. We pulled the plug, but it happened.”
People’s voices and images can be stolen with deepfake technology and educators are having trouble with academic dishonesty.
“I can take your image and make it look like you are dancing ballet at the Cathedral in Rome,” Vanel said. “Professors are concerned about students using the technology to write their papers. There are so many issues that come about with this technology and we have to be prepared.”
