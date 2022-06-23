AHRC New York City has been providing services to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities for 73 years.
But it was with an eye toward the future that the agency last week announced the sale of its longtime Cyril Weinberg Center headquarters at 32-03 39 Ave. in Long Island City; and an adjacent parcel at 31-17 39 Ave.
The building was constructed in 1965. AHRC said it already has relocated staff and clients to other existing sites while permanent plans are being considered for modern programs in updated facilities.
The organization said there have been no gaps in client services.
The property was bought by 39th Ave Equity LLC.
“The strategic decision to sell AHRC NYC’s Weinberg Center supports our mission by giving us an opportunity to become even more focused on the changing needs of the people we support,” CEO Marco Damiani said in a press release issued by the real estate firm Denham Wolf. “The Board and leadership team of AHRC NYC decided to take advantage of the booming real estate market in Long Island City and Denham Wolf helped to set us on a path of updating our services and support capabilities, while also now reaching into additional communities in Queens.”
All proceeds from the property sale must, under state regulations, be put back into the new sites.
AHRC NYC said the decision to sell was motivated by a desire to better serve the people served by the program with smaller, more specialized offerings.
The group’s clients visit every day. Services include but are not limited to teaching daily living skills; job skills for those able to work; physical and language therapy and other areas with the aim of making their clients more independent and productive.
The statement said AHRC is actively looking at many locations in Queens in an effort to bring more resources to more areas in the community, making them closer to where their clients and staff live.
Future relocations will reduce transportation time for staff and the people supported, increase accessibility and offer state-of-the-art spaces equipped with technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.