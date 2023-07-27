The city Department of Education has reached an agreement in a 20-year-old court case to provide equitable, comprehensive and timely support to students with disabilities and their families who have chosen to exercise their due process rights, Mayor Adams and the city Department of Education Chancellor David Banks announced last Wednesday afternoon.
The agreement stems from the 2003 class action lawsuit L.V. et al. v. NY DOE. The case was filed by parents of children with disabilities who voiced concerns that the DOE was not implementing impartial hearing orders issued in their favor in a timely matter.
The negotiated agreement contains 40 requirements proposed by a court-appointed special master with whom the DOE must meet to improve services for students and their families.
The final agreement represents months of work and collaboration between the DOE, the plaintiffs, the special master and the court to improve the implementation of Impartial Hearing Orders.
There are 40 obligations outlined, with implementation timelines ranging from 45 days to 18 months from the date of the order, including requirements for reporting on progress.
The city said key points from the order include:
• development of a family-centered customer support plan for the Implementation Unit;
• identification of key performance indicators for monitoring the administrative workflows of the Implementation Unit, in collaboration with the special master;
• redesign of workflows to address key pain points around the implementation of payment orders and service orders;
• building and maintaining a toolkit of existing assistive technology, schools, programs and services;
• research and design of a web-based interface for impartial hearing officers;
• formalization of an approach to sustain knowledge of implementation processes;
• establishment of a file-sharing process and tool to improve transparency of all documentation presented at a hearing;
• assessment and implementation of a solution to support the submission and immediate approval of timesheets; and
• development of a clear procedure by the Implementation Unit to inform schools and Committees on Special Education of an ordered Individualized Education Programs meeting.
“Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction for both New York City’s public school students and their families. Together, with all those involved, the DOE is building on the foundation this administration is setting to support students with disabilities and reimaging special education in public schools,” Adams said in a statement.
“For too long, the Department of Education has not done enough for our students with disabilities and their families. Our families have long deserved a transparent and responsive process for receiving much needed services for their children, and we are proud to continue our efforts to make this a more family-oriented process,” said Banks. “The new requirements are stringent because we, too, believe that change is long overdue.”
“The court’s signing of this order represents a key milestone in this decades-old case and sets forth a roadmap for lasting reforms that will benefit thousands of students,” said the city’s attorney, Corporation Counsel Sylvia Hinds-Radix.
