A panel of elected officials from western Queens have found the borough to be especially prone to the rise of scammers who have responded to the coronavirus crisis by exploiting its most vulnerable populations.
At a virtual town hall on May 7, state Attorney General Letitia James joined state Sen. Jessica Ramos (D-East Elmhurst), Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona) and other western Queens officials to point out the borough’s high instances of consumer fraud and advise constituents on how to protect themselves.
Councilmen Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) also joined the conversation, sharing reports that their staffs have heard about the rise of a wide variety of scams in recent months.
“The immigrant community is the most susceptible to scams and so many of these discriminatory practices like price gouging,” said Ramos.
Cruz said scammers have seized on the financial distress in her district’s undocumented immigrant populations — many of whom do not qualify for government benefits. That sense of need has led many residents to look in Whatsapp groups for information on what’s available to them.
A common scheme revolves around offering “tarjetas de plan social,” or social planning cards, on Whatsapp that claim to be from a government agency — one that is nonexistent. When people fill out the cards online, scammers take their personal and banking information.
Dromm mentioned a rise in “notario” schemes in which individuals represent themselves as qualified to offer legal advice or services concerning immigration and charge exorbitant fees, but who have no qualifications.
For those who do qualify for government benefits, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said her office has seen recurring stimulus check fraud, in which scammers ask for personal banking information in order to facilitate the electronic deposit of the stimulus payment.
“It’s not true. And even if it was true, it’s not necessary. There’s no reason why anyone should be paying someone else to get a federal benefit or state benefit,” said Lorelei Solis, commissioner of the city’s Department of Consumer Affairs.
“We’ve seen in some cases there are companies that are not necessarily illegally trying to provide a service, but it’s misleading because they’re using names that are close to what the original source is,” Solis added.
Scammers have even targeted small businesses. Solis said her office has reports of businesses receiving Whatsapp messages from people claiming to be the Department of Health, offering discounts on their licenses.
“It’s very important for people who get unsolicited emails, texts and phone calls to take a moment, pause and go back to the original source,” she said. “If you think it’s the [U.S. Internal Revenue Service] trying to track you down, well, simply call the IRS’s phone number.”
Solis cautioned that many people who are desperately looking for relief through such means are not aware that they’re not actually going to a government source.
James also addressed the topic of price gouging, the excessive pricing of essential consumer goods, a category that expanded to include products like disinfectants and sanitizers at the beginning of the pandemic. Assistant Attorney General Elena Gonzalez said that the AG’s Office has gotten over 5,000 complaints and sent over 1,300 cease and desist letters to businesses, buyers and wholesalers.
Solis said residents can report instances of price gouging to 311. They can also report scams by calling the AG’s Office at 1 (800) 771-7755 or through 311.
